London's Night Tube will return next month, Sadiq Khan confirms

The Night Tube will return on two lines from late November. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

The Night Tube will start running again from next month, Sadiq Khan has confirmed.

The London mayor said the service, which was halted during the pandemic, will resume running on November 27.

Services will resume on the Central and Victoria lines, two of the busiest lines, with the rest of the Night Tube lines due to restart "as soon as possible".

Transport for London (TfL) said it will provide "improved safety for Londoners travelling at night", following calls to give women more options to travel safely when it's late.

There has been increased focus on women's safety at dark in the wake of the murder of Sarah Everard.

TfL also said the services will help London's economy recover.

Following the ending of lockdown in England, TfL said regular journeys are at more than 55% of their pre-pandemic levels, climbing to 80% at weekends.

It said the Night Tube was suspended because its drivers were needed for frequent day services, and amid staff absences caused by the pandemic.

Drivers still need to be trained so the service can resume on the Jubilee, Northern and Piccadilly lines.

Sadiq Khan said: "The reason why I was so keen to be the first Mayor in London's history to start the Night Tube in 2016 and to restart it now, after the Covid pause, is because I know how important this is to London's thriving night-time economy, to London'S recovery and to the confidence and safety of everyone travelling home at night, particularly women and girls.

"I am determined to make our city as safe as possible for all Londoners."

Nick Dent, London Underground’s Director of Customer Operations, said: "The return of the Night Tube will be a huge boost to the night-time economy and help our customers travel around London at weekends.

"The Tube has played a vital role during the pandemic and will continue to be vital to London's recovery. We continue to run a regular, orderly and clean service at and will continue to work hard to return the full Night Tube network as soon as possible."