London's Tower Bridge stuck open after technical failure

9 August 2021, 21:44 | Updated: 9 August 2021, 21:47

Tower Bridge became stuck open on Monday afternoon
Tower Bridge became stuck open on Monday afternoon. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Tower Bridge has become stuck open due to a technical fault causing major traffic problems in central London.

Images from the scene show traffic building up on both sides of the bridge from about 2.30pm on Monday.

A spokesperson for City of London Corporation, which manages the bridge, said: "Due to a technical issue, Tower Bridge is currently stuck in a raised position.

"We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible."

City of London Police urged the public to avoid the area.

The force said in a tweet: "Tower Bridge is currently closed to traffic and pedestrians due to technical failure.

"Please avoid the areas. Updates to follow."

It is not known when it will reopen to traffic.

It is not known when the bridge will reopen to traffic
It is not known when the bridge will reopen to traffic. Picture: PA

A traffic status update on Transport for London's website said movement for motorists is slow on both sides leading up to the bridge.

It added: "East Smithfield has minor delays westbound. Tower Hill is also slow eastbound with delays back towards Upper Thames Street Tunnel. There are also delays southbound on Mansell Street. Minor delays northbound on Tower Bridge Road approaching Tower Bridge."

The bridge was built by the Victorians more than 100 years ago and is considered one of the world's most famous bridges and one of London's most recognised landmarks.

It connects the Square Mile financial district to Southwark.

Tower Bridge was previously closed to the public last August after a mechanical fault meant it was stuck open for more than an hour.

Engineers fixed it and it reopened to motorists the next day.

In 2005, police closed the bridge for 10 hours after a technical problem meant the arms could not be lowered.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Team GB athletes touch down at Heathrow after the Tokyo 2020 games

Tokyo 2020: The Queen hails 'skill and determination' of Team GB athletes
R Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago in 2019

Jury selection starts in R Kelly sex trafficking case

Shops are damaged after fighting between Taliban and Afghan security forces in Kunduz city, northern Afghanistan

Taliban take two more Afghan provincial capitals

Roberta Kaplan

Time’s Up leader resigns after criticism about Cuomo ties

Dido Harding will step down from her NHS role in October

Baroness Dido Harding to step down from NHS Improvement role later this year
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko speaks during an annual press conference in Minsk, Belarus

Belarus leader denies repression a year after disputed vote

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'How much more can the UK do?' Camilla Tominey's fierce take on climate report

'How much more can the UK do?' Camilla Tominey's fierce take on climate report
'Our leaders need to prioritise the planet and people over profit'

'Our leaders need to prioritise the planet and people over profit'
Steelworker tells of 'climate quandary' between his job and kids' futures

Steelworker tells of 'climate quandary' between his job and kids' futures
The health service expert said it was a 'challenging' time for the NHS

NHS workers facing 'exhaustion' due to 'vicious circle' of staff shortages
Nick Ferrari challenged the minister

Were you in the room when the PM threatened to demote Rishi Sunak?
Maajid Nawaz issues warning to Starmer over 'embracing Blair's legacy'

Maajid Nawaz issues warning to Starmer over 'embracing Blair's legacy'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London