Louise Thompson shares major health update as she reflects on the festive period

In a lengthy caption, Louise explained how she took a week off social media. Picture: Louise Thompson/Instagram

By Charlie Duffield

Louise Thompson has updated fans on the state of her health after the festive period, having experienced a terrible hospital ordeal.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Made In Chelsea star, 34, had endured another health setback last month when she was rushed for emergency surgery and went into septic shock.

On Tuesday she updated her Instagram followers and shared a selection of sweet photos from the Christmas season, as well as a positive post about carving out more time for herself and her family.

She revealed that while she had been suffering from bleeding issues since undergoing surgery, this has stopped now.

In a lengthy caption, she wrote: "I took 7 days off social media for Christmas and it ended up being the greatest gift I gave to myself and my family.

"Here’s why…(I’ll admit it felt a little weird at first, which made me think even harder about the reasons why I needed to stick with it)

"1. I cuddled my son for hours and hours and hours. We have had so many magical meaningful conversations together. I feel like I’ve taught him things too. I have had more patience to teach him lessons and a bit more about the game of life.

"2. I want to love what I do again. When you’re doing something so much you lose the novelty. When I was recording the podcast a week ago I said to my team I’m freaking out because how can I possibly stay well informed and interesting and cultured and have anecdotes to add when I’m not consuming anything in between or taking time for myself to pause and come up with new material because I’m so damn busy working working working. Something I want to work on in the new year (or I’ll just talk about the struggle to find the balance honestly in the pod).

"3. We took photos on film - lol that we left our first film exposed in the light. Learning learning learning. We also got nice photographs printed out for albums and photo frames.

"4. I got to polish my silverware.

"5. ⁠I got to use my new Christmas present - my cordless hoover.

"6. ⁠I got to order and hang new artwork

"7. ⁠I got to sort through my whole house and sell stuff on Vinted / depop / eBay and Facebook marketplaces.

"8. I got an opportunity to walk around all of the places that I needed to rewrite scary memories from Winter’s past.

"9. I tidied and tidied and tidied and tidied. Clean house = clean mind. I also folded a hell of a lot of laundry.

"10. I got 10 hours of sleep one night.

"11. I gave loads of stuff to a much deserving children’s charity.

"12. I spent a lot of time in the woods. I hugged a few trees. I marched aimlessly.

"13. I had makeup free days.

"14. I spent 2x hours grooming one morning, I showered, shaved, scrubbed, tanned, conditioned, masked, painted face and hands and toes, did an 8 step Japanese skincare routine, candle lit, oil rubbed, lay on the floor with a candle and a pen, stretched up and it felt like i'd died and gone to heaven. I even whitened my teeth with some strips.

"15. I spent a lot of time with my dogs, stroking them, teaching them tricks, cleaning them, walking them, playing with them. In fact I pretty much turned into a dog myself. Sleep, eat, play, repeat.

"16. I got stuck into a bit more home renovation stuff again which made me very happy. Was long overdue. We might FINALLY finish our downstairs bathroom

"17. We burnt lots of fires. We even burnt things in the fires

"18. I did lots of writing and I even did some reading and I EVEN created a flipping 2025 vision board which is cliche af, but hey, I put matching dungarees outfits in there and remarkably we ended up wearing them a few days later. Subliminal thinking. It wasn't even a battle, Leo just wanted to match me.

"19. I even stopped bleeding from my backside. Honestly that is the best Christmas gift of all time. All the lucky wishes I got to make over the festive period as we saw 11:11 or an eyelash seem to be coming true. Thank you spirits for looking out for me.

"20. We did creative stuff, like dressing in colourful outfits, making cards out of wood, pebbles, leaves, painted, playdoughed, cooked A LOT! Shit cooking was the best part of all of this. We cooked and cooked and cooked from scratch. We made lots of monster pasta!

"21. I prayed and sung carols.

"22. I sent cards and letters to friends and work colleagues. Thank you friends. Gosh I'm starting to hold back tears just writing this. I feel grateful. We all write about feeling grateful all the time. We write '3 things that have made us feel grateful' in those flipping journals as prompted every night, but do we ACTUALLLY feel it. Writing this has actually evoked all kinds of emotions inside me. I feel grateful and I feel powerful. I feel that life is good and that anything is possible!"

She continued: "Gosh the best gift I gave myself this Christmas REALLY was to back the F off of social media for 7+ days. And what a treat it was.

"When I think about it the only time I’ve really stepped away from my digi devices this year has been when I’ve been hospitalised. Do I have to make up for lost time after? Slightly!? My job is tied up in having a social presence and I don’t have a big corporate sick leave.'Luckily I love what I do. But I don’t when I work too hard. I get bored of myself. I get bored of my head. I get bored of my screen. It’s so nice to step away.

"I’ve worked really hard this year. I’ve also battled some really hard stuff. Only half of which is shared. So I really revelled in putting my phone down, switching everything off, and deep cleaning my mind and my home. I would say I’ve been horizontal but my new tracking ring jobby tells me I’ve been walking 20,000 steps most days which tells you a lot about my personality (and probably answers why I’ve always been able to eat so much my whole life and maintain a slim bod). That makes a lot of sense.

"I'm chatting drivel now, bye bye. Oh and I also watched Gavin and Stacey and it was the best."

In a recent episode of Louise's podcast He Said, She Said, which she hosts with her fiancé Ryan, he revealed how he rushed his partner to A&E as she was experiencing excruciating abdominal pain.

He said he had returned from a weekend visiting his family in Devon to find Louise "rolling around in heaps of pain" at the London home they share with Leo.

By the early morning Ryan had to rush her to A&E "and a few hours later she was on the operating table."

Louise underwent surgery "in the same tummy area that she's been recovering from since earlier this year with her stoma surgery. It was completely unexpected," Ryan told listeners.

Due to complications she went into septic shock following the operation which Ryan said "shows the severity of how bad things got".

He reassured listeners that his fiancée is recovering, and is out of the intensive care unit, but explained the experience had taken its toll on the pair.