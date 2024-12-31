New Year's celebrations begin as Australia and New Zealand ring in 2025 with spectacular fireworks displays

31 December 2024, 14:25

Australia has joined New Zealand in celebrating the New Year
Australia has joined New Zealand in celebrating the New Year. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

New Year's celebrations have kicked off, with Australia and New Zealand ringing in 2025 with spectacular fireworks displays.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Auckland became the first major city in the world to welcome 2025.

Thousands of revellers counted down to the new year and cheered as colourful fireworks launched from New Zealand's tallest structure, the Sky Tower, as part of a light show.

Many also climbed the city's ring of volcanic peaks for a fireworks vantage point, as well as a light display recognising Auckland's Indigenous tribes.

Countries in the South Pacific Ocean are the first to ring in the New Year, with midnight in New Zealand striking a full 18 hours before the ball drop in Times Square in New York.

The UK's royal family shared a clip wishing everyone a Happy New Year to mark the start of 2025.

Read more: Horizon scandal victims recognised in New Year Honours list - as Southgate and Sadiq receive knighthoods

Read more: Edinburgh's Hogmanay, Blackpool and Newcastle fireworks cancelled as 'severe weather' dampens New Year's Eve

In Australia, more than one million people went to Sydney Harbour for the traditional fireworks.

Brit star Robbie Williams is leading a singalong and Indigenous ceremonies and performances will acknowledge the land's first people.

Meanwhile, much of Japan has shut down ahead of the nation's biggest holiday.

The upcoming Year of the Snake in the Asian zodiac is heralded as one of rebirth - alluding to the reptile's shedding skin.

In South Korea, celebrations have been cut back or cancelled as the country observes a period of national mourning following the crash on Sunday of a Jeju Air flight at Muan that killed 179 people.

Sydney Harbour
Sydney Harbour. Picture: Alamy

Over in the UK, several New Year's celebrations have been cancelled due to bad weather.

Newcastle is the latest to affected by the 'severe weather', with its fireworks display having been cancelled.

It comes after Edinburgh's Hogmanay street party and Blackpool's fireworks events were cancelled due to high winds.

Yellow weather warnings issued earlier in the week remain in place across some areas, with an amber weather warning issued across central Scotland for severe rain.

The warnings remain in place throughout Tuesday, with London's City Hall now facing a big decision over whether Tuesday night's event is set to go ahead.

New Year’s Eve will see wind gusts of up to 50mph set to hit the east of England and parts of Scotland, with power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses "likely", according to the Met Office.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Sydney

In Pictures: Cities around the world ring in the new year as 2025 dawns

In a lengthy caption, Louise explained how she took a week off social media

Louise Thompson shares major health update as she reflects on the festive period

'The fish rots from the head down': Reform UK leader Nigel Farage calls Britain 'appallingly led' in new year's swipe

'The fish rots from the head down': Reform UK leader Nigel Farage calls Britain 'appallingly led' in new year's swipe

Joe Wicks injured himself while on a run

Joe Wicks rushed to hospital after suffering injury during run - forcing him to pull out of event

2025 spelled out in lights

Auckland welcomes 2025 with fireworks and light show

Guantanamo 9/11 Case

US Defence Secretary loses bid to reject 9/11 plea deals

Firefighters and rescue personnel work near the wreckage of a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 series aircraft after the plane crashed and burst into flames.

Jeju Air pre-flight checks found ‘no issues’ on plane that crashed in South Korea hours later, killing 179

Secretary of State for Education and Minister for Women and Equalities Bridget Phillipson has been urged to make science lessons less western as she conducts a review into the curriculum.

Plea for Labour to make science lessons 'less western' blasted as 'ludicrous proposal from the wokerati'

Striking care workers attend their picket line at Lewisham Hospital.

Millions of public sector workers could be offered pay rises in return for smaller pensions

Veleta Brown claimed she was ‘treated as a criminal’ by airport staff

Black woman who claimed Heathrow strip-search was racial discrimination has case dismissed

Influencer Victoria Rose, who goes under the username Whoa Vicky, admitted the plot in a series of now-deleted tweets.

'The Bible said laughter is good for the soul': Influencer defends faking her own kidnapping for 'social media kudos'

People walk along the beach next to a tent refugee camp for displaced Palestinians in Deir al-Balah

Patients and injured people evacuated from Gaza for treatment

Olaf Scholz

Scholz urges Germans to unite in new year despite national and global crises

Wayne Rooney, former Plymouth Argyle head coach, at a Sky Bet Championship match.

Wayne Rooney sacked by Plymouth Argyle after disastrous spell as manager

Transportation Safety Board experts check the site of the crash at Muan International Airport

US and Boeing investigators examine site of deadly South Korean plane crash

Edinburgh's Hogmanay, Blackpool and Newcastle fireworks cancelled as 'severe weather' hits UK on New Year's Eve

Edinburgh's Hogmanay, Blackpool and Newcastle fireworks cancelled as 'severe weather' dampens New Year's Eve

Latest News

See more Latest News

Welsh Ambulance Service vehicles were left waiting outside hospitals for hours as demand surges.

Welsh ambulance chief asks NYE revellers to 'drink sensibly' as service declares 'critical incident'
Members of the World Health Organization (WHO) team investigating the origins of the COVID-19 coronavirus arrive by car at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan.

'Release Covid data', WHO tells China on five year 'milestone' of deadly outbreak

Former Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair.

Tony Blair opened Britain’s borders to eastern Europe despite migrant influx warning from ministers, files reveal
American flags are displayed with Chinese flags on top of a trishaw

Chinese hackers remotely access US Treasury workstations in ‘major’ incident

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt attends the World Premiere of World War Z on 02/06/2013 at Empire Leicester Square, London. Persons pictured: Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt. Picture by Julie Edwards

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt reach divorce settlement following bitter eight-year legal battle
Taliban fighters stand guard in Kabul, Afghanistan

Taliban letter tells NGOs in Afghanistan to stop employing women or face closure

Ivanna, warms her dog in front of a burning car after a recent Russian attack in Kyiv

Russian missile and drone attack hits multiple targets in Ukraine

First same-sex couple to marry in Scotland ‘losing friends’ over trans rights concerns

First same-sex couple to marry in Scotland ‘losing friends’ over trans rights concerns

Judge Tania D'Amelio speaks about the 10 million dollar (£7.9 million) fine against TikTok.

Venezuela issues TikTok $10 million fine for failing to prevent viral challenges that ‘led to death of three children’
Former president Yoon was impeached after he declared martial law earlier this month.

South Korean court issues arrest warrant for impeached president who declared martial law

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Read the New Years Honours - list in full

New Year Honours 2025 - list in full

Prince William, right, with his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Prince William's hilarious joke about Prince Louis delights Royals fans at Sandringham

King Charles delivers his annual Christmas speech.

King Charles pays tribute to 'selfless' doctors and nurses who treated him after cancer diagnosis in Christmas speech

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News