New Year's celebrations begin as Australia and New Zealand ring in 2025 with spectacular fireworks displays

Australia has joined New Zealand in celebrating the New Year. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

New Year's celebrations have kicked off, with Australia and New Zealand ringing in 2025 with spectacular fireworks displays.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Auckland became the first major city in the world to welcome 2025.

Thousands of revellers counted down to the new year and cheered as colourful fireworks launched from New Zealand's tallest structure, the Sky Tower, as part of a light show.

Many also climbed the city's ring of volcanic peaks for a fireworks vantage point, as well as a light display recognising Auckland's Indigenous tribes.

Countries in the South Pacific Ocean are the first to ring in the New Year, with midnight in New Zealand striking a full 18 hours before the ball drop in Times Square in New York.

The UK's royal family shared a clip wishing everyone a Happy New Year to mark the start of 2025.

Read more: Horizon scandal victims recognised in New Year Honours list - as Southgate and Sadiq receive knighthoods

Read more: Edinburgh's Hogmanay, Blackpool and Newcastle fireworks cancelled as 'severe weather' dampens New Year's Eve

✨🎆 Wishing you a Happy New Year! pic.twitter.com/SzYKzkqYuc — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 31, 2024

In Australia, more than one million people went to Sydney Harbour for the traditional fireworks.

Brit star Robbie Williams is leading a singalong and Indigenous ceremonies and performances will acknowledge the land's first people.

Meanwhile, much of Japan has shut down ahead of the nation's biggest holiday.

The upcoming Year of the Snake in the Asian zodiac is heralded as one of rebirth - alluding to the reptile's shedding skin.

In South Korea, celebrations have been cut back or cancelled as the country observes a period of national mourning following the crash on Sunday of a Jeju Air flight at Muan that killed 179 people.

Sydney Harbour. Picture: Alamy

Over in the UK, several New Year's celebrations have been cancelled due to bad weather.

Newcastle is the latest to affected by the 'severe weather', with its fireworks display having been cancelled.

It comes after Edinburgh's Hogmanay street party and Blackpool's fireworks events were cancelled due to high winds.

Yellow weather warnings issued earlier in the week remain in place across some areas, with an amber weather warning issued across central Scotland for severe rain.

The warnings remain in place throughout Tuesday, with London's City Hall now facing a big decision over whether Tuesday night's event is set to go ahead.

New Year’s Eve will see wind gusts of up to 50mph set to hit the east of England and parts of Scotland, with power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses "likely", according to the Met Office.