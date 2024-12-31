Edinburgh's Hogmanay, Blackpool and Newcastle fireworks cancelled as 'severe weather' dampens New Year's Eve

31 December 2024, 10:37 | Updated: 31 December 2024, 11:37

Edinburgh's Hogmanay, Blackpool and Newcastle fireworks cancelled as 'severe weather' hits UK on New Year's Eve
Edinburgh's Hogmanay, Blackpool and Newcastle fireworks cancelled as 'severe weather' hits UK on New Year's Eve. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Newcastle fireworks display has become the latest victim of 'severe weather' sweeping the UK, as Edinburgh's Hogmanay street party and Blackpool fireworks events were cancelled due to to high winds.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The outdoor events were cancelled after the Met Office issued warnings for high winds, heavy rain and snow across large parts of the UK.

Yellow weather warnings issued earlier in the week remain in place across some areas, with an amber weather warning issued across central Scotland for severe rain as we welcome in the New Year.

The warnings remain in place throughout Tuesday, with London's City Hall now facing a big decision over whether Tuesday night's event is set to go ahead.

New Year’s Eve will see wind gusts of up to 50mph set to hit the east of England and parts of Scotland, with power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses "likely", according to the Met Office.

Organisers in Edinburgh apologised to tourists who had travelled internationally for the city's annual Hogmanay events, which also included a torch procession and outdoor concert headlined by Scottish band Texas.

Police Scotland said the decision was motivated by “public safety” and commended it, which came a day after a torchlit procession was cancelled due to high winds.

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay stage being dismantled

They said it was not safe to carry out preparations in such bad weather.

"Significant travel disruption" is expected, with areas braced for snowfall across central areas of Scotland.

Elsewhere in Blackpool, the annual New Year's fireworks display was cancelled early on Monday evening.

Blackpool Council said it had taken the "tough decision" to cancel the spectacle due to high winds forecast in the area.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Steve Willington, explained: “A series of low-pressure systems will track across the UK over the next couple of days bringing some potentially disruptive weather.

Read more: Brits could be in for spectacular Northern Lights display across parts of UK on New Year's Eve

Read more: UK snow warning issued by Met Office as 'heavy' snowfall expected

“Almost the entire UK is covered by at least one weather warning during the coming week, demonstrating that it is a complicated weather forecast at the moment.

"Although we know today and tomorrow will see heavy rain and strong winds in parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England, plus some snow in parts of Scotland, it’s Wednesday’s weather where there is less confidence.”

In Newcastle, the City Council said in a statement: "We know many were looking forward to celebrating New Year’s Eve on the Quayside with our spectacular fireworks displays, but due to strong gusty winds and a yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office, we’ve had to take the tough decision to cancel the planned events at 6pm and midnight.

"Safety always comes first, and the forecast has made it clear that continuing would pose risks to those attending, as well as our event teams working on-site.

"Newcastle’s Quayside is a special place to mark New Year’s Eve, and we understand how disappointing this news will be for both residents and visitors, including those who’ve travelled to our city."

It comes after wind gusts in Edinburgh on Sunday led to the cancellation of the traditional Torchlight Procession, which usually kicks off the Hogmanay events.

Met Office spokesman Oli Claydon said there was already some travel disruption in Scotland, and "more broadly there could be disruption from strong wind and, in particular, where the wind and rain overlap".

An Edinburgh’s Hogmanay spokesperson said: "Due to ongoing high winds and inclement weather in Edinburgh city centre, we regret to announce that outdoor events scheduled for tonight (30th Dec) and the 31st December are unable to go ahead on the grounds of public safety.

Attendees pose in front of a DJ van after this years event was cancelled
Attendees pose in front of a DJ van after this years event was cancelled. Picture: Alamy

"The cancellation includes tonight's Night Afore Disco Party in West Princes Street Gardens, and on the 31st December, the Edinburgh's Hogmanay Street Party, Concert in the Gardens, and the Midnight Fireworks from Edinburgh Castle.

"We have unfortunately been unable to continue with preparations and necessary set-up for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay outdoor events due to extreme weather and forecast conditions.

"Therefore, for safety reasons we, along with our event partners, have taken the difficult decision to cancel all outdoor events. 

"We know that this will be hugely disappointing to all hoping to celebrate Hogmanay in Edinburgh and that people travel from around the world to be here at the Home of Hogmanay."

Edinburgh Hogmanay: the Torchlight Procession opening event for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations is cancelled with little notice due to weather conditions.
Edinburgh Hogmanay: the Torchlight Procession opening event for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations is cancelled with little notice due to weather conditions. Picture: Alamy

They added: "All indoor events are taking place as planned throughout the festival, including tonight’s performance of Swamplesque at Assembly Hall, the sold-out Idlewild concert at the Assembly Rooms, and on the 31st December, the Bairns New Year Revels and New Year Revels at the Assembly Rooms, and sold-out Candlelit Concert at St. Giles' Cathedral.

"We also continue to look forward to the packed First Footin' and Sprogmanay programme of events on New Year’s Day – a series of free and ticketed indoor music gigs across the city centre, Leith and Portobello."

Blackpool's New Year's Eve fireworks have also been cancelled due to the forecast of high winds in northwest England tomorrow night.

Organisers of London's celebrations are monitoring the weather carefully.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

2025 spelled out in lights

Auckland welcomes 2025 with fireworks and light show

People walk along the beach next to a tent refugee camp for displaced Palestinians in Deir al-Balah

Patients and injured people evacuated from Gaza for treatment

Olaf Scholz

Scholz urges Germans to unite in new year despite national and global crises

Wayne Rooney, former Plymouth Argyle head coach, at a Sky Bet Championship match.

Wayne Rooney sacked by Plymouth Argyle after disastrous spell as manager

Transportation Safety Board experts check the site of the crash at Muan International Airport

US and Boeing investigators examine site of deadly South Korean plane crash

Welsh Ambulance Service vehicles were left waiting outside hospitals for hours as demand surges.

Welsh ambulance chief asks NYE revellers to 'drink sensibly' as service declares 'critical incident'

Members of the World Health Organization (WHO) team investigating the origins of the COVID-19 coronavirus arrive by car at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan.

'Release Covid data', WHO tells China on five year 'milestone' of deadly outbreak

Former Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair.

Tony Blair opened Britain’s borders to eastern Europe despite migrant influx warning from ministers, files reveal

American flags are displayed with Chinese flags on top of a trishaw

Chinese hackers remotely access US Treasury workstations in ‘major’ incident

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt attends the World Premiere of World War Z on 02/06/2013 at Empire Leicester Square, London. Persons pictured: Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt. Picture by Julie Edwards

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt reach divorce settlement following bitter eight-year legal battle

Taliban fighters stand guard in Kabul, Afghanistan

Taliban letter tells NGOs in Afghanistan to stop employing women or face closure

Ivanna, warms her dog in front of a burning car after a recent Russian attack in Kyiv

Russian missile and drone attack hits multiple targets in Ukraine

Exclusive
First same-sex couple to marry in Scotland ‘losing friends’ over trans rights concerns

First same-sex couple to marry in Scotland ‘losing friends’ over trans rights concerns

Judge Tania D'Amelio speaks about the 10 million dollar (£7.9 million) fine against TikTok.

Venezuela issues TikTok $10 million fine for failing to prevent viral challenges that ‘led to death of three children’

Former president Yoon was impeached after he declared martial law earlier this month.

South Korean court issues arrest warrant for impeached president who declared martial law

Bush needed a 'dose of reality' after facing losses on the battlefield

George Bush believed he was on a ‘mission from God’ in Iraq despite criticism from top officials

Latest News

See more Latest News

North Korea South Korean Prisoners

South Korean court issues warrant to detain impeached president

TikTok

Venezuela’s top court fines TikTok millions over video challenges

Shafira Huang is a millionaire art collector and Instagram influencer.

Millionaire influencer who was victim of £10.4 million jewellery heist offers £1.5 million reward to find burglars
Welsh Ambulance service vehicle Aberaeron Ceredigion wales UK

Critical incident declared by Welsh Ambulance Service

Houthi supporters carrying a mock rocket

Israeli military says it intercepted missile fired from Yemen

Read the New Years Honours - list in full

New Year Honours 2025 - list in full

Honours for Horizon victims: Postmasters recognised in New Year Honours list - as Southgate and Sadiq receive knighthoods

Horizon scandal victims recognised in New Year Honours list - as Southgate and Sadiq receive knighthoods
US Treasury Headquarters Building

Chinese hackers accessed US Treasury Department in ‘major cybersecurity incident’, agency says
First words of Jeju Air flight attendant revealed after surviving South Korea plane inferno that killed 179 people

Over £6billion wiped off Boeing after Jeju Air disaster kills 179 as survivor's first words after crash revealed
American and Chinese flags

US Treasury says Chinese hackers remotely accessed workstations and documents

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William, right, with his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Prince William's hilarious joke about Prince Louis delights Royals fans at Sandringham

King Charles delivers his annual Christmas speech.

King Charles pays tribute to 'selfless' doctors and nurses who treated him after cancer diagnosis in Christmas speech
Royals attend their Christmas Day service at Sandringham.

The Royal Family's Christmas traditions: Inside 'The Firm's' Christmas festivities

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News