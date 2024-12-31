Edinburgh's Hogmanay, Blackpool and Newcastle fireworks cancelled as 'severe weather' dampens New Year's Eve

Edinburgh's Hogmanay, Blackpool and Newcastle fireworks cancelled as 'severe weather' hits UK on New Year's Eve. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Newcastle fireworks display has become the latest victim of 'severe weather' sweeping the UK, as Edinburgh's Hogmanay street party and Blackpool fireworks events were cancelled due to to high winds.

The outdoor events were cancelled after the Met Office issued warnings for high winds, heavy rain and snow across large parts of the UK.

Yellow weather warnings issued earlier in the week remain in place across some areas, with an amber weather warning issued across central Scotland for severe rain as we welcome in the New Year.

The warnings remain in place throughout Tuesday, with London's City Hall now facing a big decision over whether Tuesday night's event is set to go ahead.

New Year’s Eve will see wind gusts of up to 50mph set to hit the east of England and parts of Scotland, with power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses "likely", according to the Met Office.

Organisers in Edinburgh apologised to tourists who had travelled internationally for the city's annual Hogmanay events, which also included a torch procession and outdoor concert headlined by Scottish band Texas.

Police Scotland said the decision was motivated by “public safety” and commended it, which came a day after a torchlit procession was cancelled due to high winds.

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay stage being dismantled

They said it was not safe to carry out preparations in such bad weather.

"Significant travel disruption" is expected, with areas braced for snowfall across central areas of Scotland.

Elsewhere in Blackpool, the annual New Year's fireworks display was cancelled early on Monday evening.

Blackpool Council said it had taken the "tough decision" to cancel the spectacle due to high winds forecast in the area.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Steve Willington, explained: “A series of low-pressure systems will track across the UK over the next couple of days bringing some potentially disruptive weather.

“Almost the entire UK is covered by at least one weather warning during the coming week, demonstrating that it is a complicated weather forecast at the moment.

"Although we know today and tomorrow will see heavy rain and strong winds in parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England, plus some snow in parts of Scotland, it’s Wednesday’s weather where there is less confidence.”

It is an unsettled end to 2024 and start to the New Year, with warnings out for rain, snow, wind and ice over the coming days ⚠️



Stay #WeatherAware with all the details here 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs pic.twitter.com/hjfIANPhkH — Met Office (@metoffice) December 30, 2024

In Newcastle, the City Council said in a statement: "We know many were looking forward to celebrating New Year’s Eve on the Quayside with our spectacular fireworks displays, but due to strong gusty winds and a yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office, we’ve had to take the tough decision to cancel the planned events at 6pm and midnight.

"Safety always comes first, and the forecast has made it clear that continuing would pose risks to those attending, as well as our event teams working on-site.

"Newcastle’s Quayside is a special place to mark New Year’s Eve, and we understand how disappointing this news will be for both residents and visitors, including those who’ve travelled to our city."

It comes after wind gusts in Edinburgh on Sunday led to the cancellation of the traditional Torchlight Procession, which usually kicks off the Hogmanay events.

Met Office spokesman Oli Claydon said there was already some travel disruption in Scotland, and "more broadly there could be disruption from strong wind and, in particular, where the wind and rain overlap".

An Edinburgh’s Hogmanay spokesperson said: "Due to ongoing high winds and inclement weather in Edinburgh city centre, we regret to announce that outdoor events scheduled for tonight (30th Dec) and the 31st December are unable to go ahead on the grounds of public safety.

Attendees pose in front of a DJ van after this years event was cancelled. Picture: Alamy

"The cancellation includes tonight's Night Afore Disco Party in West Princes Street Gardens, and on the 31st December, the Edinburgh's Hogmanay Street Party, Concert in the Gardens, and the Midnight Fireworks from Edinburgh Castle.

"We have unfortunately been unable to continue with preparations and necessary set-up for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay outdoor events due to extreme weather and forecast conditions.

"Therefore, for safety reasons we, along with our event partners, have taken the difficult decision to cancel all outdoor events.

"We know that this will be hugely disappointing to all hoping to celebrate Hogmanay in Edinburgh and that people travel from around the world to be here at the Home of Hogmanay."

Edinburgh Hogmanay: the Torchlight Procession opening event for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations is cancelled with little notice due to weather conditions. Picture: Alamy

They added: "All indoor events are taking place as planned throughout the festival, including tonight’s performance of Swamplesque at Assembly Hall, the sold-out Idlewild concert at the Assembly Rooms, and on the 31st December, the Bairns New Year Revels and New Year Revels at the Assembly Rooms, and sold-out Candlelit Concert at St. Giles' Cathedral.

"We also continue to look forward to the packed First Footin' and Sprogmanay programme of events on New Year’s Day – a series of free and ticketed indoor music gigs across the city centre, Leith and Portobello."

Blackpool's New Year's Eve fireworks have also been cancelled due to the forecast of high winds in northwest England tomorrow night.

Organisers of London's celebrations are monitoring the weather carefully.