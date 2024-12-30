Brits could be in for spectacular Northern Lights display across parts of UK on New Year's Eve

30 December 2024, 12:48

Northern Lights Visible In England
The Met Office has indicated that the aurora could be visible across Scotland, Northern Ireland, and northern parts of England on New Year’s Eve. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Brits might be in for a spectacular display of the Northern Lights across parts of the UK on New Year's Eve - weather conditions pending.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

2024 has already seen a significant increase in stunning aurora sightings, with rare views reaching as far south as England. Now, even more breathtaking displays are expected in the year ahead.

A Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) — a burst of solar particles from the Sun — is predicted to reach Earth on December 31, sparking the Northern Lights when it interacts with the Earth's magnetic field.

There is a moderate chance of geomagnetic storms, which could disrupt satellite signals, radio communications, and even cause power outages in extreme cases.

The northern lights at Beadnell, Northumberland
The northern lights at Beadnell, Northumberland. Picture: Alamy

The Met Office has indicated that the aurora could be visible across Scotland, Northern Ireland, and northern parts of England on New Year’s Eve, although weather conditions could reduce visibility.

"Tomorrow night will be cloudy across much of the UK, but there may be some clearer spells in eastern Scotland, northeastern England, and Northern Ireland between 6 PM and 9 PM," a spokesperson told The Sun.

"However, these clear periods are likely to be brief, with cloud and rain expected in many areas, particularly in northern and western Scotland.

"If the Northern Lights don't make a strong appearance this time, there will likely be even better opportunities to see them in 2025.

The Northern Lights at Lilburn Tower/Dunstanburgh Castle, Northumberland
The Northern Lights at Lilburn Tower/Dunstanburgh Castle, Northumberland. Picture: Alamy

A rare, once-in-a-decade peak of solar activity is expected in July 2025.

"The Sun has been highly active recently, and we anticipate this will continue throughout 2025," explained Elizabeth J. McGrath, an associate professor of physics and astronomy at Colby College, in a recent interview with The Sun.

"Typically, auroras are only visible near Earth’s magnetic poles, as charged particles from the Sun are trapped by Earth’s magnetic field and funneled toward the poles," she continued.

"However, during periods of intense solar activity, such as solar maximum, there are more charged particles from the Sun.

"When these particles interact with Earth's magnetic field, they can spread further from the poles, allowing auroras to be seen at more southerly latitudes, even in places that don't usually experience them — including London!"

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A Finnish Border Guard ship near the oil tanker Eagle S

Investigators find anchor drag mark on Baltic seabed following cable damage

Kirk Marsden, 37, from Blackburn, suffered multiple serious injuries after being hit by a Toyota Land Cruiser, police said

Three men charged with murder after man hit by car on Christmas Day

First words of Jeju Air flight attendant revealed after surviving South Korea plane inferno that killed 179 people

First words of Jeju Air flight attendant revealed after surviving South Korea plane inferno that killed 179 people

Anne Hathaway's Cottage, Shottery, Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, England, UK

Hotelier faces demolition of Indian Gastro Pub near Shakespeare's wife’s birthplace after legal threat

North Korea South Korean Prisoners

South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached president

A court sketch showing Gisele Pelicot and ex-husband Dominique Pelicot during his trial

Gisele Pelicot’s ex-husband will not appeal against his 20-year prison sentence

South Korea Plane Fire

South Korea to inspect Boeing planes amid bid to determine cause of fatal crash

Second Jeju Air flight forced to turn back over landing gear issues just a day after 179 died in South Korean inferno

Second Jeju Air flight forced to turn back over landing gear issues just a day after 179 died in South Korea inferno

A police forensics team arriving at the hotel in Bangkok

Hotel fire in Bangkok tourist area kills three foreigners

Taliban fighters stand guard in Kabul, Afghanistan

Taliban letter tells NGOs in Afghanistan to stop employing women or face closure

cigarette smoking

Single cigarette can 'shave 22 minutes off your life' government research reveals

A man vapes on a disposable electronic cigarette in Brussels

Belgium bringing in new year ban on disposable electronic cigarettes

British teen, 18, 'surrenders' to Dubai authorities to begin one-year sentence after 'holiday romance’ with London girl, 17

British teen, 18, 'surrenders' to Dubai authorities to begin one-year sentence after 'holiday romance’ with girl, 17, in UAE
A close-up of Jimmy Carter

Joe Biden leads tributes to Jimmy Carter following ex-president’s death aged 100

v

WATCH: Moment rapist is caught by student police officers after dramatic chase through streets

A close-up of Linda Lavin

Tony-winning Broadway actress Linda Lavin dies aged 87

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rose Avenue

Seven arrested after 18-year-old found stabbed to death in street

Vehicles pass along the M5 motorway

Wrong-way driving on England's motorways increased by 15% in past year, investigation finds
Police forensics team arrive at a hotel in Bangkok, Thailand

Three foreigners among several dead after fire at popular Thai tourist hotel

Former US President Jimmy Carter has passed away aged 100.

Biden, Trump and Obama lead tributes to former US President Jimmy Carter following death, aged 100
PA REVIEW OF THE YEAR 2024 File photo dated 03/08/24: Police officers face protesters in Liverpool, following the stabbing attacks in Southport, in which three young children were killed. Issue date: Monday December 16, 2024.

Largest police forces saw double increase in hate crimes as October 7 and Southport cause spikes
File photo dated 28/11/06 of a dentist checking condition of a patient's teeth. Around one in eight parents claim they have been able to sign up their child to an NHS dentist

More than 5 million Brits living without dentist as NHS services dry up throughout England

FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference in Jerusalem, Dec. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo, Pool, File)

Netanyahu has prostate removed as crises mount at home and abroad amid wars

A man casts his vote in Croatia's presidential election, at a polling station in Zagreb

Croatia’s incumbent president wins most votes at polls but still faces runoff

Carter Why Not Me

How Washington outsider Jimmy Carter wooed voters tired of Vietnam and Watergate

Obit Jimmy Carter

Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, dies aged 100

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William, right, with his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Prince William's hilarious joke about Prince Louis delights Royals fans at Sandringham

King Charles delivers his annual Christmas speech.

King Charles pays tribute to 'selfless' doctors and nurses who treated him after cancer diagnosis in Christmas speech
Royals attend their Christmas Day service at Sandringham.

The Royal Family's Christmas traditions: Inside 'The Firm's' Christmas festivities

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News