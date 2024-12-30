Brits could be in for spectacular Northern Lights display across parts of UK on New Year's Eve

The Met Office has indicated that the aurora could be visible across Scotland, Northern Ireland, and northern parts of England on New Year’s Eve. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Brits might be in for a spectacular display of the Northern Lights across parts of the UK on New Year's Eve - weather conditions pending.

2024 has already seen a significant increase in stunning aurora sightings, with rare views reaching as far south as England. Now, even more breathtaking displays are expected in the year ahead.

A Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) — a burst of solar particles from the Sun — is predicted to reach Earth on December 31, sparking the Northern Lights when it interacts with the Earth's magnetic field.

There is a moderate chance of geomagnetic storms, which could disrupt satellite signals, radio communications, and even cause power outages in extreme cases.

The northern lights at Beadnell, Northumberland. Picture: Alamy

The Met Office has indicated that the aurora could be visible across Scotland, Northern Ireland, and northern parts of England on New Year’s Eve, although weather conditions could reduce visibility.

"Tomorrow night will be cloudy across much of the UK, but there may be some clearer spells in eastern Scotland, northeastern England, and Northern Ireland between 6 PM and 9 PM," a spokesperson told The Sun.

"However, these clear periods are likely to be brief, with cloud and rain expected in many areas, particularly in northern and western Scotland.

"If the Northern Lights don't make a strong appearance this time, there will likely be even better opportunities to see them in 2025.

The Northern Lights at Lilburn Tower/Dunstanburgh Castle, Northumberland. Picture: Alamy

A rare, once-in-a-decade peak of solar activity is expected in July 2025.

"The Sun has been highly active recently, and we anticipate this will continue throughout 2025," explained Elizabeth J. McGrath, an associate professor of physics and astronomy at Colby College, in a recent interview with The Sun.

"Typically, auroras are only visible near Earth’s magnetic poles, as charged particles from the Sun are trapped by Earth’s magnetic field and funneled toward the poles," she continued.

"However, during periods of intense solar activity, such as solar maximum, there are more charged particles from the Sun.

"When these particles interact with Earth's magnetic field, they can spread further from the poles, allowing auroras to be seen at more southerly latitudes, even in places that don't usually experience them — including London!"