UK snow warning issued by Met Office as 'heavy' snowfall expected

Strong winds and snow have been forecast for parts of the UK. Picture: Getty

By Charlie Duffield

Multiple weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office, including one for up to 25cm of snow on New Year's Day.

One weather warning is in place every day up to and including Thursday, combining rain, snow and wind, with the most severe weather expected on New Year's Day.

According to the Met Office, there is approximately 20-25cm of snow due over the hills with considerable drifting because of strong winds on Wednesday.

Snow is expected as far south as Derbyshire, with cold wind sweeping in from the Arctic.

The Met Office says: "Heavy and persistent snow may bring disruption on Wednesday and Wednesday night."

It's thought power cuts may happen and some rural communities, especially across the Peak District, Lake District and North York Moors may become cut off.

Elsewhere, but mostly across Wales, up to 80mm of rain will fall on New Year's Day, prompting more flooding.

Communities across south Wales are still feeling the impact of last month's downpours in association with Storm Bert.

Heavy snow will fall across most of Scotland, the Northeast England, parts of Northwest England, Yorkshire & Humber and the northern tip of Derbyshire in the East Midlands.

The snow warnings expire at 3am on Thursday, and wind will also be a concern at this time.

The Met Office added: "Gusts of 65-75 mph are likely around coasts and hills, especially in the south and west, with 50-60 mph gusts likely fairly widely inland."

Winds are expected across the country on Wednesday and Thursday, and will be particularly strong on New Year's Eve in Cumbria, Lancashire and Northern Ireland.

The weather service says: "Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.

"It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.

"Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer."

The Met Office added the westerly winds are likely to be heaviest on New Year's Day when "there will be a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties".

There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris, forecasters have said.

It comes after days of fog have caused disruption across airports nationwide during the holiday period.

Passengers have been urged to contact their airlines for updated information.