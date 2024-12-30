Horizon scandal victims recognised in New Year Honours list - as Southgate and Sadiq receive knighthoods

Breaking News

30 December 2024, 22:30 | Updated: 30 December 2024, 22:45

Honours for Horizon victims: Postmasters recognised in New Year Honours list - as Southgate and Sadiq receive knighthoods
Honours for Horizon victims: Postmasters recognised in New Year Honours list - as Southgate and Sadiq receive knighthoods. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Several postmasters are among those recognised in the 2025 New Year Honours list, a nod to their tireless campaigning on behalf of those wrongfully convicted in the Horizon IT scandal.

Several postmasters are among those recognised in the 2025 New Year Honours list for their tireless campaigning on behalf of those wrongfully convicted in the Horizon IT scandal.

The scandal saw hundreds of sub-postmasters wrongly convicted of fraud, theft, and false accounting over more than a decade, leading to job losses, ruined reputations and imprisonment.

It has been called the most widespread miscarriage of justice in UK history, with those honoured following in the footsteps of sub-postmaster Alan Bates, who was knighted earlier this year.

The group’s plight was highlighted in this year's ITV drama Mr Bates vs the Post Office.

Four victims of the scandal are now receiving honours for their campaign efforts as part of the King’s list.

Lee Castleton, Jo Hamilton, Christopher Head and Seema Misra have been made OBEs for services to justice.

Read more: ‘A slap in the face’: No prosecution over Post Office Horizon scandal until at least 2027

Read more: Post Office campaigner Alan Bates demands March deadline from Starmer for Horizon scandal payouts

Classic FM and Smooth Radio’s Myleene Klass reacts to New Year Honours list

Speaking with LBC following the announcement, Mr Castleton, who is yet to receive compensation following the scandal, says it’s been a “very difficult year” for the group.

“People think that this is over… people being rewarded with honours and various other things - it really isn’t. I was just talking to one of our group who is still sofa surfing after 10 years.”

He added: “The money set aside by the Treasury is going to the wrong people.”

Also leading this year’s honours are England manager Gareth Southgate and London mayor Sadiq Khan, who are both set to receive knighthoods for their services to Association Football and Political and Public Service respectively.

Sadiq Khan has been made a knight
Sadiq Khan has been made a knight. Picture: Alamy

As well as taking England to the Euros final for a second time this year, Southgate has shown active support for the Prince's Trust, which helps young people get into education, training, and employment.

Meanwhile, the Mayor of London was voted in for his third term earlier this year, after more than two decades as a frontline Labour politician.

Following the news, Mr Khan said: “I am truly humbled to have received a knighthood in the King’s New Year’s Honours.

“I couldn’t have dreamed when growing up on a council estate in south London that I would one day be Mayor of London.

“It’s the honour of my life to serve the city I love and I will continue to build the fairer, safer, greener and more prosperous London that all of the capital's communities deserve.”

Stephen Fry receives a knighthood for his work on mental health awareness
Stephen Fry receives a knighthood for his work on mental health awareness. Picture: Alamy

Stephen Fry receives a knighthood for his work on mental health awareness. He has been president of mental health charity Mind since 2011 and is an honorary fellow of Royal College of Psychiatrists.

Classic FM presenter Alan Titchmarsh will receive a CBE for his services to horticulture and charity, labelling the honour “a teary moment”.

He added he was: "Thrilled to bits, surprised, but thrilled and honoured that I should be thought worth a CBE, flatted beyond belief."

He was first appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire in the New Year Honours List in 2000.

Classic FM and Smooth Radio’s Myleene Klass will also receive an MBE for services to women's health, miscarriage awareness and to charity.

She told LBC: “I'm utterly over the moon to have been given this honour.

“The reason I have this MBE is because of my campaigning work for miscarriage and working with Tommy’s, making sure that women get the support and care that they require and calling for change.

“It can often just feel that you're ripping off that Band-Aid constantly and reliving trauma, which is quite understandable because it's the subject of baby loss and miscarriage.

“But to have some positivity and have that recognition for the work that’s been done and to be able to use this platform to continue to call for change…it’s very exciting indeed.”

Emily Thornberry has been made a dame
Emily Thornberry has been made a dame. Picture: Alamy

Several Olympians have also been recognised for their success at the Paris 2024 games.

Helen Glover, who is one of the most decorated female rowers in the history of British rowing, is set to receive an OBE as part of the 2025 list.

She has more than 20 gold medals to her name, having become a two-time Olympic, three-time world and five-time European champion.

Two-time Olympic medalist Keely Hodgkinson has been awarded an MBE for services to Athletics after winning an Olympic gold medal in Paris 2024.

She is joined by Eleanor Aldridge who is receiving an MBE for services to Sailing after becoming the first athlete to ever win a sailing kiteboarding gold medal at this year’s Olympics.

Bryony Page is receiving an MBE for services to Trampoline Gymnastics after winning her third Olympic medal.

Meanwhile, Sabrina Fortune receives an MBE after winning gold in the F20 shot put, beating her own world record in the process.

Two-time Olympic champion Tom Pidcock, 25, is made an OBE, having won gold in mountain biking.

Senior Labour MP Emily Thornberry, who is guest presenting on LBC on Tuesday, December 31 from 10am-1pm, has served as MP for Islington South since 2005 and is due to be made a dame.

Meanwhile, Conservative Andy Street, the former West Midlands mayor, has been given a knighthood.

Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations have been cancelled

Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations cancelled as high winds set to sweep UK

