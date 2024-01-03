Breaking News

‘I couldn’t hold my own’: Heartbreak for teenage darts sensation Luke Littler as he loses World Darts Championship final

Luke Littler has missed out on a fairytale win after being defeated by Luke Humphries in the PDC World Championship. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Teenage darts sensation Luke Littler has lost the final of the World Darts Championship as Luke Humphries took the title.

World number one Luke Humphries fought his way back into a commanding position against the teenage sensation Luke Littler.

Littler, 16, was up by 4 sets to 2 but Humphries hit back to win 5 sets without reply and became the world champion for the first time.

The world number one player beat the 16-year-old by 7 sets to 4.

Littler said his whirlwind success the last few days had been “unbelievable” but that he just “couldn’t hold my own” following his defeat in Wednesday’s final.

The teenager's disappointment was visible following the loss as he teared up on screen.

"Every game has been good," he said. But his optimism towards future championships remains in place, as he said: "I just want to go and win it."

Littler shot to darts superstardom after becoming the youngest finalist to ever reach the World Darts Championship.

Humphries sunk to his knees in triumph following the win before embracing Littler with a hug.

Speaking after his victory, Humphries praised the youngster’s performance.

Humphries described Littler as an “incredible talent” who would “dominate world darts soon”.

Speaking of his own performance, Humphries said he felt "really proud".

It comes after his triumph against Rob Cross in the semi-final at Alexandra Palace on Tuesday, which made him the youngest ever finalist to reach the PDC World Darts Championship.

While the youngster has missed out on the £500,000 Championship prize, he will still take home £200,000 following his wins against Rob Cross and Brendan Dolan 5-1 at London's Alexandra Palace on New Year's Day.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak congratulated Humphries on his win, adding that he knew both finalists would 'lead the sport for years to come'.

Mr Sunak wrote on X: “Congratulations Luke, a great win tonight. What an incredible final to end a historic championship. I know that @lukeh180 and @LukeTheNuke180 will be leading the sport for years to come."

