Luke Littler's girlfriend's mum reveals romance is in 'early stage' and hits out at trolls pointing out age gap

3 January 2024, 18:14

The mum of Luke Littler's girlfriend has hit out at online trolls attacking her daughter's five-year age gap with the darts supremo - stressing that the romance is not yet serious and still in the 'early stages'
The mum of Luke Littler's girlfriend has hit out at online trolls attacking her daughter's five-year age gap with the darts supremo - stressing that the romance is not yet serious and still in the 'early stages'. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

The mum of Luke Littler's girlfriend has hit out at online trolls attacking her daughter's five-year age gap with the darts supremo - stressing that the romance is not yet serious and still in the 'early stages'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Luke 'the Nuke', 16, has become a household name during the PDC World Darts Championship and will become the youngest-ever player to appear in the final at Alexandra Palace this evening.

Elouise Milburn, 21, a beauty consultant from Surrey, has been by Littler's side throughout the tournament after meeting playing FIFA online on the Xbox.

Speaking to MailOnline, Amanda Milburn, 56, said she and her husband were very angry about online trolls who had attacked her daughter over the five-year age gap.

She said her daughter had been "accused of all sorts" including that Elouise was "only with Luke because of his money and fame".

"That's a total pack of lies and disgusting," she told the publication. "She's not with him for any of these reasons. She doesn't care about his money or his fame, she's with him because she likes him. It's as simple as that.

Amanda said it was a new relationship and the young couple should be allowed to "get on with things".

Luke Littler celebrates winning his semi-final match against Rob Cross at the 2023/24 Paddy Power World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace on January 02, 2024
Luke Littler celebrates winning his semi-final match against Rob Cross at the 2023/24 Paddy Power World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace on January 02, 2024. Picture: Getty

The mother also revealed her daughter had refused to get her tickets for Alexandra Palace as Elouise said it was "still too early for them to meet Luke."

"Eloise has made it clear that she doesn't want us going because she thinks things are still at an early stage between her and Luke. They're in a growing relationship, not a very serious one although that might come later," the mother said.

Amanda added that she herself is a keen darts player, and introduced her daughter to the sport when she was 11. Elouise now plays for a team in the Surrey Super League and also represents her county.

It comes after Elouise spoke out to praise and congratulate Luke 'the Nuke' on his semi-final win.

She posted a picture of the two of them together with the caption: "The dream carries on! Incredibly proud of you!"

16-year-old Littler beat Brendan Dolan 5-1 at London's Alexandra Palace on New Year's Day and is the youngest person to reach the semis.

Nicknamed 'Luke the Nuke', Littler dominated four straight sets before Dolan took the fifth.

Littler won the 2023 PFC World Darts Youth Championship and started to play in senior tournaments in his early teens. If he takes the World Darts Championship, he'll win £500,000, having already banked £200,000 at his semi-final win.

