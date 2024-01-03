Luke Littler's old darts coach says 'it's no shock' teen has reached World Championship final - and backs him to win

Luke Littler's old coach backs him to win. Picture: Getty/LBC

By Kit Heren

Luke Littler's former coach has said it's no surprise that the teenage darts sensation has reached the World Championship final.

Littler became the youngest person to reach the PDC World Darts Championship final on Tuesday night after beating former champion Rob Cross.

The 16-year-old's feats on the oche in recent weeks have shot him to national fame.

But Karl Holden, who runs the St Helens Darts Academy, where Littler trained as a child, said that his former charge's success "is not a shock".

Holden told LBC's Nick Ferrari that Littler was "crazily good" by the age of ten, even by the high standards of his academy.

"Every year he’s just over-achieved what he should be doing at his age," Holden said. "He’s been ridiculously good since 10."

Holden added: "It’s not a shock that he’s made the final for me. It’s definitely not a shock. I knew he could do it. I didn’t tell people he was going to do that because they would have thought I was talking rubbish".

The darts coach said that the key to success was "lots of practice, concentration, focus, keeping yourself calm on stage."

Littler will play world number one Luke Humphries, 28, in the final on Wednesday night. Holden said that Littler would relish the chance to play Humphries.

"There’s not many players in the world like Luke Littler," he said.

Littler has impressed with his calm demeanour both with the darts in hand and without. Holden called him "a cracking lad", adding that "nothing phases him". The teenager "is just different gravy," he added.

Littler's success at Alexandra Palace has driven a wave of enquiries to the St Helens Darts Academy - so many that they would have to cap the new intake of players, Holden said.

Holden predicted with confidence that Littler would beat Humphries, adding that the match would go to sudden death "to make it more interesting".

Littler said of himself after beating Cross on Tuesday night that he has "just settled on that stage".

He added: "It takes myself a few legs to settle into a game but once I find that rhythm I'm good to go."

Asked by Sky Sports how he will stay calm in Wednesday night's final, the 16-year-old said: "I've just got to stay focused throughout the game no matter how long it goes on for.

He said he would continue doing "what I've been doing - in the morning, go for my ham and cheese omelette. Come in here, have my pizza, then I'm on the board, that's what I've done every day.

"If my game's there, it's there. I threw well again and I've got over the line again."

His victory over Cross came after he beat Brendan Dolan 5-1 at London's Alexandra Palace on New Year's Day.

Nicknamed 'Luke the Nuke', he dominated four straight sets before Dolan took the fifth.

He said after the victory: "(I've) just got to stay focused, got to be Luke Littler and just relax. It would be unbelievable (to win the final). I can't even imagine myself (lifting the trophy) yet. Just got to beat whoever's in front of me."

Littler has pocketed £200,000 so far from his wins at Alexandra Palace.

Now the Warrington-born sensation has revealed what he is planning to spend the winnings on if he bags the £500,000 prize for winning the final.

He told The Telegraph: “I always treat myself to some Under Armour tracksuits.

“And just get myself a new coat and get myself some Fifa points for my Xbox. That’s pretty much it.”

He said he would also “love to start driving” so his father Anthony, who is a taxi driver, doesn’t have to drive him to all his tournaments.

Littler beat Rob Cross on Tuesday. Picture: Getty

Littler won the 2023 PFC World Darts Youth Championship and started to play in senior tournaments in his early teens.

His route to the final has taken him past Christian Kist, Andrew Gilding, Matt Campbell, Raymond Van Barneveld, Dolan and Cross throughout the tournament.

His first victory gained him the title of youngest winner at the tournament as well as receiving the highest average for a debutant (106.12).