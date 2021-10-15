M6 crash: 'Serious collision' causes six miles of traffic

A file photo of traffic on the M6, where a 'serious collision' has caused six miles of queues today. Picture: Alamy

A serious crash on the M6 has caused major queues in Cheshire this afternoon.

The North West branch of National Highways said the collision has caused the closure of the motorway's northbound carriageway between junction 16, near Crewe, and junction 17, near Sandbach.

It has caused about six miles of queueing traffic, which is adding over an hour to normal journey times.

The southbound carriageway is open, but traffic is moving slowly. National Highways said it because "unfortunately people are slowing down to look at the scene as they pass which in turn is causing congestion".

The agency has not confirmed details of the collision.

This page is being updated.