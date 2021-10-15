James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
M6 crash: 'Serious collision' causes six miles of traffic
15 October 2021, 12:24
A serious crash on the M6 has caused major queues in Cheshire this afternoon.
The North West branch of National Highways said the collision has caused the closure of the motorway's northbound carriageway between junction 16, near Crewe, and junction 17, near Sandbach.
It has caused about six miles of queueing traffic, which is adding over an hour to normal journey times.
The southbound carriageway is open, but traffic is moving slowly. National Highways said it because "unfortunately people are slowing down to look at the scene as they pass which in turn is causing congestion".
The agency has not confirmed details of the collision.
