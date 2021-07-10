Malta becomes first EU nation to demand tourists show proof of Covid jab

10 July 2021, 10:57

Malta is now requiring proof of vaccination from visitors in hopes of stemming the latest rise in coronavirus infections
Malta is now requiring proof of vaccination from visitors in hopes of stemming the latest rise in coronavirus infections. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Malta is now requiring proof of vaccination from visitors in hopes of stemming the latest rise in coronavirus infections.

Starting on Wednesday, visitors to the Mediterranean island nation must present a Covid-19 vaccination certificate recognised by Maltese health authorities, meaning certificates issued by Malta, the European Union or the United Kingdom.

Malta is currently on England's Green list, meaning anyone who decides to holiday there can return home without the need to quarantine upon arrival.

The EU's green passport certifies people who are vaccinated, have a negative PCR test result or have recovered from Covid-19, but Malta has decided to only recognise those who are fully vaccinated.

"Malta will be the first EU country taking this step," said health minister Chris Fearne.

Children aged five to 12 only need to present a negative PCR test, while those under five are exempt.

Malta is the first EU nation to bring the rule in
Malta is the first EU nation to bring the rule in. Picture: PA

Malta, which has a population of just over half a million, had 46 active cases on July 1 but the number rose to 252 on Friday.

The country has reported nearly 31,000 cases and 420 deaths in the pandemic.

The government says 90% of new cases are among unvaccinated people. Currently 79% of Maltese adults are fully vaccinated.

Mr Fearne said most of the new cases were linked to travel.

Several positive cases were also identified in English-language teaching schools, so the government ordered the closure of the schools from Wednesday.

