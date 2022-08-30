Man, 21, stabbed to death at Notting Hill Carnival as police reveal 209 arrests made

30 August 2022, 05:45

Police launched a murder probe after a fatal stabbing at Carnival
Police launched a murder probe after a fatal stabbing at Carnival. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A 21-year-old man has died after being stabbed at Notting Hill Carnival, the Metropolitan Police said, adding that more than 200 arrests were made during the event.

A police statement said the victim was fatally stabbed at around 8pm on Monday, August 29, under the Westway flyover.

"Officers provided emergency first aid to the victim - a 21-year-old man - until the arrival of London Ambulance Service paramedics.

"They were able to extract him through significant crowds in challenging circumstances to a waiting ambulance.

"He was taken to a west London hospital where, despite the best efforts of medical staff, he was pronounced dead.

"His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers."

Up to a million people attended the Notting Hill Carnival this weekend
Up to a million people attended the Notting Hill Carnival this weekend. Picture: Alamy

The force said "a number of violent incidents and serious stabbings" prompted a section 60 order to be put in place until 1am on Tuesday within the event's borders.

Police said 209 arrests had been made by early Tuesday, including 46 for assault, 36 for possession of drugs, 33 for possession of an offensive weapon, 27 public order offences and eight sexual assaults.

There were 35 arrests the force labelled "other", 10 for possession of psychoactive substances, seven for drink/drug driving, five for criminal damage and one each for theft and robbery.

Read more: Revellers party at Notting Hill Carnival finale following two-year hiatus

Police said 209 arrests had been made by early Tuesday, including 46 for assault, 36 for possession of drugs, 33 for possession of offensive weapons
Police said 209 arrests had been made by early Tuesday, including 46 for assault, 36 for possession of drugs, 33 for possession of offensive weapons. Picture: Alamy

The force earlier paid tribute to one of its most experienced and "affectionate" horses that died after collapsing while on duty at the carnival on Sunday.

Police Horse Sandown, a 14-year-old chestnut gelding, had policed "all types of events" across London during his seven years of service since being presented to the force in 2015.

There was also a birth at the carnival although it is not known if the mother was a local resident or visiting the spectacle.

Police Horse Sandown died after collapsing while on duty
Police Horse Sandown died after collapsing while on duty. Picture: Metropolitan Police

A London Ambulance spokesperson said: "We were called at 6.45pm on Sunday August 28 to reports of a person in labour within the footprint of Notting Hill Carnival.

"We treated an adult and baby at the scene and took them to hospital as a priority."

Dr Alison Heydari, Commander of Local Policing, said early on Tuesday: "Officers from across the Met have been working tirelessly over the past two days to ensure that all those who came to Notting Hill Carnival could enjoy the experience safely.

"It was the culmination of months of close coordination with the organisers, our local authority and emergency service partners and the community.

"The atmosphere over the past two days has been largely positive and good natured as carnival should be.

"Regrettably, on Monday evening we saw a number of violent incidents and a 21-year-old man has lost his life.

"Our thoughts are with his family as they come to terms with their terrible loss.

"A murder investigation is under way, led by homicide detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command.

"They will pursue every possible line of inquiry to identify those responsible and bring them to justice."

Dr Heydari added: "There were hundreds of people in the immediate vicinity when this incident took place.

"I would urge anyone who saw anything, who has video footage or who has any other information that could assist officers, to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact the police directly on 101 providing the reference 7478/29AUG. Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Olivia was shot dead after a gunman tried to burst into her home

Family of drug dealer who burst into little Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s home pay tribute by laying flowers

sadsa

Pubs warn of closures by Christmas and bosses plead for help as energy bills jump by as much as £33,000

AUSTRALIA-ANIMALS-LION-BIRTHDAY

Man killed and eaten after breaking into Ghana zoo to 'steal a cub'

Police are hunting for information on Olivia's killer

Pair arrested over Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder being kept in isolation amid fears for their safety

asdsad

Revellers party at Notting Hill Carnival finale following two-year hiatus

asdfa

Five-year-old boy and 20-year-old man killed in Texas shooting

sda

Man arrested after 'trying to pull woman onto tracks' at King's Cross Underground Station

Paul Pogba's (main) brother (inset) is among a group of gangsters who allegedly attempted to extort the footballer, French police have reportedly confirmed.

Paul Pogba's brother among gang who 'attempted to extort footballer for £11m'

afa

'We upset the hierarchy just by existing': Meghan Markle hits out at Royal Family

Campsites were set alight in the chaos

Reading Festival chaos: Tents torched as people leave early in fear of violence

NASA has cancelled Monday's launch

Artemis 1 launch cancelled: NASA halts 'world's most powerful rocket' after hydrogen leak

Heavy monsoon rains have triggered flash floods

Queen 'deeply saddened' after more than 1,000 die in Pakistan flooding

Police are hunting for information on Olivia's killer

Police hunt murder weapon used to kill Olivia Pratt-Korbel as sniffer dogs search street

HMS Prince of Wales broke down shortly after leaving Portsmouth

HMS Prince of Wales breaks down off south coast shortly after departing on 'landmark mission' to US

Harry and Meghan are not expected to meet the Queen on their next trip to the UK

Prince Harry and Meghan 'unlikely to visit Queen' during whirlwind UK trip amid ongoing security row

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are falling under increasing pressure to tackle the cost of living crisis

Truss 'plans to hike income tax thresholds' as part of rescue package amid spiralling cost of living crisis

Latest News

See more Latest News

Supporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr try to remove concrete barriers in the Green Zone area of Baghdad, Iraq

15 dead as followers of Iraqi Shiite cleric storm government palace

Greece Wiretaps

Greek parliament votes to investigate wiretapping scandal

Sunflowers grow amid the rubble of Vladimir’s house after being bombed by Russians in Chernihiv, Ukraine

UN agency to inspect Ukraine nuclear plant in urgent mission

People wade through a flooded area of Sohbatpur, a district of Pakistan’s south-western Baluchistan province

Nearly 500,000 people crowd into camps after losing homes in Pakistan floods

A boat navigates at night next to large icebergs in eastern Greenland in 2019

‘Zombie ice’ from Greenland will raise sea level by 10in, study suggests

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen arrives at the Bled Strategic Forum in Bled, Slovenia

EU and German leaders pledge reform to help cut electricity prices

Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida

US Justice Department has reviewed documents seized in Mar-a-Lago search

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers a speech at the Charles University in Prague, Czech Republic

German leader outlines vision for bigger and more coherent EU

Offshore turbines at Amager Stand near Copenhagen

Denmark and Germany back Baltic wind hub to offset Russian gas

An eland antelope and calf

Man gored to death by antelope in Swedish animal park

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sangita Myska reflects on what bigoted caller said to her

'I'm of this country': Sangita Myska reflects on what bigoted caller said to her

Listeners praise Sangita Myska's reaction to caller who says she has no birthright to suggest UK reform

Listeners praise Sangita Myska's reaction to caller who says she has no birthright to suggest UK reform
'People dislike Meghan because she destroyed their Disney princess fantasy' - Natasha Devon

'People dislike Meghan because she destroyed their Disney princess fantasy' - Natasha Devon
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 28/8 | Watch again

Right-wing columnists over their attacks on Emily Maitlis

James O'Brien slams right-wing columnists over their attacks on Emily Maitlis

August 26th 2022: The date a metaphorical bomb went off in Britain, says James O’Brien

August 26th 2022: The date a metaphorical bomb went off in Britain, says James O’Brien

"Do they really expect us to buy this drivel?

Do they really expect us to buy this drivel?': Ben Kentish slams water companies

Businesses will suffer like they did during Covid if Felixstowe port strike continues, says shipping trade body

Businesses will suffer like they did during Covid if Felixstowe port strike continues, says trade body
The Minister was speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Minister pledges 'further package of support measures' for Brits struggling with cost of living
Caller says he’ll shut business if minimum wage rises to £15-an-hour

Caller says he’ll shut business if minimum wage rises to £15 an hour

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London