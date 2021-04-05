Man, 34, charged after two-week-old baby killed when pram hit by car

Ciaran Leigh Morris was killed after a car hit the pram he was being pushed in. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

A 34-year-old man has been charged after a two-week-old baby was killed when his pram was hit by a car on Sunday.

Ciaran Leigh Morris died yesterday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle while being pushed along the pavement in the West Midlands town of Brownhills.

The two-week-old boy was driven to hospital but doctors were unable to save him, West Midlands Police (WMP) said.

James Paul Davis from Walsall has since been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving while uninsured, failing to stop at the scene of a collision and failure to report a collision.

He is being held in police custody and will appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.

A statement from WMP said: "A man has been charged in connection with a crash that killed a two-week-old baby boy in Brownhills yesterday afternoon (4 April).

"Ciaran Leigh Morris was being pushed along the pavement by family at the time and suffered serious injuries. He was rushed to hospital but nothing could be done to save him.

"James Paul Davis, aged 34, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving while uninsured, failing to stop at the scene of a collision and failure to report a collision.

"Davis, who is from Walsall, has been remanded in police custody to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court tomorrow morning (6 April)."

Many came to lay flowers on the High Street in Brownhills. Picture: PA

Some left emotional messages alongside flowers. Picture: PA

Earlier on Monday, the parents of Ciaran paid an emotional tribute to their son.

They said: "Mommy's and Daddy's hearts will always ache, we love you more than anything.

"We didn't get to keep you for long but we are happy we had the chance to meet you, look after you and call you our son.

"Fly high angel."