Man and woman arrested on suspicion of murdering one-year-old boy

12 February 2021, 19:49 | Updated: 12 February 2021, 19:55

LBC BREAKING
LBC BREAKING. Picture: Global

By Kate Buck

Police in Cumbria have arrested a man and woman on suspicion of murder following the death of a one year old boy.

Emergency services were called out to an address in Barrow on the 6th January and the child was flown to Alder Hey Children's Hospital but sadly died the next day.

The boy was living with adoptive parents in Barrow when he died and was still under the care of Cumbria County Council, according to Lancashire Live.

The 37-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man, both from Barrow, have both have since been released on police bail, whilst they investigate the full circumstances.

John Readman, executive director of People at Cumbria County Council, said in a statement: “This is a deeply distressing case and our thoughts are with the little boy’s family."We can confirm that he was looked after by the Local Authority and at the time of his death was placed with adoptive parents.

"The county council, as part of the Cumbria Safeguarding Children Partnership, has recommended that a full independent safeguarding review is carried out.

"A police investigation is also ongoing, and so we are unable to make any further comment at this stage.”

