Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman knifed to death at Ipswich train station

The entrance to the main railway station in Ipswich, Suffolk, UK. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder after a woman in her twenties was brutally knifed to death in the street.

Suffolk Police were called to Ipswich Railway Station shortly after 7pm on Tuesday following reports a woman in her 20s had received stab wounds.

Paramedics attended the scene at Burrell Road to find the victim with serious injuries; she died a short time later in hospital.

A murder investigation is now underway. It follows an initial manhunt for the suspect.

A 27-year-old man, from Ipswich, has now been arrested, Suffolk Police said.

A police cordon remains at the scene and Burrell Road is closed.

It comes amid ongoing violence around the country as far-Right riots heat up, with more than 100 rallies expected around the country on Wednesday.

It follows the killing of three young girls at a Taylor Swift dance class in Southport last week.

Authorities are urging witnesses to come forward to aid the investigation.

The man has been taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Detective Chief Inspector Tam Burgess stated: "Emergency services, including a number of police resources, were deployed to the scene and those in the area will continue to see an increased police presence throughout tonight and the coming days.

"A murder investigation has been launched and we are in the early stages of our enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, however it is believed the parties are known to each other."

Superintendent Andy Martin said: "Residents will continue to see an increased police presence in the area as our investigation continues.

"While we remain in the early stages of our inquiries, we believe the victim and the suspect are known to each other.

"We would continue to urge anyone with any information, no matter how insignificant you may feel it may be, to contact us." Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact police.

Drivers with dashcams or anyone with CCTV or doorbell cameras in the area are asked to review any footage between 6.30pm and 7.30pm on Tuesday for anything that may be relevant.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Suffolk Police, quoting CAD 330 of 6 August 2024, by calling 101 or online at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363723O48-PO1.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.