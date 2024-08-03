Girl, 9, fighting for life and bus driver arrested after horror crash in south London that also injured boy, 5.

By Chay Quinn

A nine-year-old girl is in a "life-threatening" condition after being hit by a bus - with the driver arrested at the scene.

The young girl was rushed to hospital from the scene in Bexleyheath, south-east London.

The driver of the bus was arrested at the scene and remains in custody.

The girl's five-year-old brother was also hit by the bus and taken to hospital as a precaution.

The Metropolitan Police said that the siblings were with a family member when the collision happened on Saturday morning, the force added.

Officers were called to the incident on Watling Street just after 9am.

Detectives have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.