Man arrested on suspicion of murdering nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel

26 August 2022, 09:36 | Updated: 26 August 2022, 10:23

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

Police investigating the killing of Olivia Pratt-Korbel have arrested a suspect on suspicion of her murder.

The nine-year-old girl's death shocked the nation after she was killed when a masked gunman opened fire at her home in Liverpool.

Her mother Cheryl was taken to hospital after being shot in the wrist while a man believed to have been the gunman’s target, who ran into the home under fire, has spoken to police and will be sent back to jail.

Police did not name the 36-year-old they have arrested but said it came after an operation carried out by armed officers overnight.

Merseyside Police said on Friday morning: "We have arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of the murder of nine year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

"The man, who is from the Huyton area, was also arrested on two counts of attempted murder.

"The arrest came after an operation involving armed officers in the Merseyside area last night, Thursday 25th August.

"The man is currently in custody where he is being questioned by detectives."

Joseph Nee, 35, was believed to have been the target in the attack on Monday night.

He ran into Olivia's family home, despite not knowing them, when Olivia was fatally shot.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is still asked to direct message @MerPolCC on Twitter or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

