Devastated family of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 9, plead for people to 'speak up' to find killer in heartbreaking tribute

25 August 2022, 17:20 | Updated: 25 August 2022, 17:51

Olivia was killed in a shooting in Liverpool
Olivia was killed in a shooting in Liverpool. Picture: Family handout

By Emma Soteriou

The devastated family of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel have pleaded for people to "speak up" to find her killer and paid a heartbreaking tribute to the 'chatty, nosey' girl.

Olivia was killed in a tragic shooting in Liverpool after a man being chased by a gunman forced his way into her family home.

She was shot as her mother struggled with two men at their door.

Her family pleaded with people in the city to 'do the right thing' and share what they know, insisting it would not make them a "grass" or a "snitch".

Olivia was fatally shot during the incident.
Olivia was fatally shot during the incident. Picture: Family handout

They said in a statement: "Liv was a unique chatty, nosey little girl who broke the mould when she was born. She loved life and all it had to offer. 

"Liv loved dressing up and was very particular on how she was dressed, like any other little girl she loved doing her makeup and nails, she was nine going on 19.

"Liv was adored by everyone who knew her and would instantly make friends with anyone and everyone. She was often seen going up and down the street on her new bike she had just got for her birthday.

"Although her life was short, her personality certainly wasn’t and she lived it to the most she could, and would blow people away with her wit and kindness.

"We as a family are heartbroken and have lost a huge part of our life.

"If anyone knows anything, now is the time to speak up. It is not about being a 'snitch' or a 'grass' it is about finding out who took our baby away from us. PLEASE DO THE RIGHT THING.  

"We as a family are eternally grateful for the help and support we have received from people across the world.

"We are also thankful to Merseyside police for the outstanding work and to the staff at Alder Hey and Aintree hospitals."

Flowers are left near to the scene of an incident in Kingsheath Avenue
Flowers are left near to the scene of an incident in Kingsheath Avenue. Picture: Alamy

Earlier today police said "we will not rest until we find you" in a vow to track down Olivia's killer as they again appealed for him to hand himself in.

Olivia was shot as her mother struggled with two men at their home in Liverpool on Monday night.

Merseyside Police said in an update today the gunman was still at large and it was unclear if he had fled overseas.

But Det Ch Supt Mark Kameen said there were a "number of very positive lines of inquiry".

Tributes including flowers and teddies have since been left near the scene of the shooting amid shock at Olivia's death.

A young girl lays a tribute in Kingsheath Avenue
A young girl lays a tribute in Kingsheath Avenue. Picture: Alamy

It comes after the intended target of the shooting was identified as 35-year-old convicted burglar Joseph Nee.

Nee was taken to hospital by associates who left the dying girl behind at the scene.

He was chased into Olivia's home by a gunman. She was shot dead during the chase in Liverpool on Monday night, and her mother Cheryl was shot in the wrist.

Nee was detained in hospital on Wednesday morning for breach of his existing licence conditions.

He remains in hospital in a stable condition and it is believed that he will be recalled to prison to serve the remainder of his sentence.

He has spent significant time behind bars for serious crimes including burglary, theft and drugs offences.

