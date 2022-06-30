Man arrested after Polish man attacked in Victoria minutes after arriving in London

A man has been arrested after an assault on a Polish man outside Victoria Station. Picture: Google Maps/Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

A 33-year-old man has been arrested by detectives investigating an assault on a Polish man outside Victoria coach station.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Metropolitan Police said the man voluntarily attended a west London police station on Wednesday.

He was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and was subsequently released under investigation.

Read more: Putin mocks G7 leaders' lack of 'machismo' and says PM would look 'disgusting' topless

Read more: Tesco removes Heinz beans and ketchup from shelves in row over 'unjustifiable' price rises

The arrest follows an assault on a man, aged in his 30s, just before 8pm on Saturday 18 June on Elizabeth Street.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment before being discharged.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the attack but the incident is not currently being treated as a hate crime, the Met said.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or to tweet @MetCC, with the reference CAD 7204/18JUN.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.