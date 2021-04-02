Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman's body found in Thatcham

An arrest has been made after a woman was found dead in Thatcham. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman found with "significant injuries" in Thatcham.

The victim, aged in her 40s, was found in Crookham Hill, Crookham Common, Thatcham, Berkshire, at 11.45pm on Thursday.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: "Her next of kin has been informed and will be given support by specialist officers.

"A man, aged 35, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time.

"There is currently a large police presence in the area which is likely to remain for some time while the investigation continues and officers will be carrying out enquiries in the area."

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Shearwood said: "I would firstly like to say our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who has tragically died.

"I understand this may be concerning to the public and there will be a number of officers in the area while a thorough investigation is carried out.

"There is no wider threat to the public."