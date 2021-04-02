Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman's body found in Thatcham

2 April 2021, 17:36

An arrest has been made after a woman was found dead in Thatcham
An arrest has been made after a woman was found dead in Thatcham. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman found with "significant injuries" in Thatcham.

The victim, aged in her 40s, was found in Crookham Hill, Crookham Common, Thatcham, Berkshire, at 11.45pm on Thursday.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: "Her next of kin has been informed and will be given support by specialist officers.

"A man, aged 35, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time.

"There is currently a large police presence in the area which is likely to remain for some time while the investigation continues and officers will be carrying out enquiries in the area."

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Shearwood said: "I would firstly like to say our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who has tragically died.

"I understand this may be concerning to the public and there will be a number of officers in the area while a thorough investigation is carried out.

"There is no wider threat to the public."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rescue workers gather near one end of the train (Executive Yuan via AP)

At least 51 dead in Taiwan’s deadliest rail disaster

The Dutch government has said it is temporarily halting AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccinations for people under 60

Dutch government halts AstraZeneca vaccine in under-60s

A vial of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine

Dutch halt AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccinations in under-60s

Rescue vehicles near the site of a partial train derailment in Toroko Gorge

51 killed in Taiwan’s deadliest rail disaster

Two Oxfam aid workers in the Democratic Republic of Congo have been suspended as part of an investigation into allegations of bullying and sexual misconduct

Oxfam workers suspended amid sexual exploitation claims

People walk outside the closed Quiapo church to say a brief prayer on Good Friday as the government implements a strict lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Manila, Philippines

In Pictures: Christians mark Good Friday amid lingering virus woes

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Prime Minister's Questions allows MPs a chance to question the Prime Minister

What time is Prime Minister's Questions and which MPs will ask Boris Johnson a question?
The coronavirus vaccine developments haven't mentioned pregnancy safety as of yet

Covid vaccine and pregnancy: Can you have the coronavirus vaccine when pregnant?
The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The caller urged people to get the Covid vaccine

Caller describes shocking Covid symptoms as he begs others to 'get the vaccine'
Iain Dale hosted a special show

Iain Dale special: 300 years of the British Prime Minister

David explained some of his worries over the enforcement of Covid vaccine passports.

David Lammy's personal tale of feeling 'harassed' by Covid warden
The LBC presenter gave her reaction to the report

Denise Headley reacts to Government racial inequality report

Vulnerable caller cannot get Covid jab despite writing to PM, ministers, council and NHS

Vulnerable caller cannot get Covid jab despite writing to PM, ministers, council and NHS
Sathnam Sanghera: UK race report 'contrived to reflect PM's views'

Sathnam Sanghera tells David Lammy: UK race report 'contrived to reflect PM's views'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London