Man charged with murder after boy, 11, found seriously injured in Derbyshire park

4 July 2022, 09:43 | Updated: 4 July 2022, 10:07

The boy was found with serious injuries in Shipley Country Park in Heanor, Derbyshire.
The boy was found with serious injuries in Shipley Country Park in Heanor, Derbyshire. Picture: Google Street View

By Sophie Barnett

A man has been charged with murder after an 11-year-old boy was found seriously injured in a park in Derbyshire.

The youngster was found with serious injuries in Shipley Country Park in Heanor, Derbyshire, on Saturday June 18.

He was taken to hospital and died later that day.

A 41-year-old man was arrested last week, and police have now charged Michael Harrison with the boy's murder.

He has also been charged with engaging in coercive and controlling behaviour.

Officers from Derbyshire Constabulary and the East Midlands major crime unit are set to remain in the area over the next few days as they continue their inquiries.

Police have urged anyone with information to speak to them, and have also asked for information about the whereabouts of a Vauxhall Combo van displaying one of the following licence plates: FL54 JBJ, FL54 JDJ or FG57 FTO.

Harrison, of Eaton Terrace, Nottingham, is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on Monday, police said.

