Man, 37, charged with attempted murder after stabbing of nurse at Oldham Hospital

Oldham Royal Pennine Acute Hospitals NHS Trust Formerly known as Oldham and District General Hospital Coldhurst area of Oldha. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A 37-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a nurse was stabbed in Greater Manchester on Saturday.

Rumon Haque, 37, from Royton in Greater Manchester, has also been charged with possession of a bladed article.

It follows the incident at Royal Oldham Hospital's acute medical unit on Saturday, the victim was named as a hospital member of staff.

The nurse, a woman in her 50s, is continuing to receive treatment in hospital for her injuries, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

The victim suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital for treatment. Her injuries are thought to be life changing.

Detective Superintendent Matt Walker said: "Our thoughts are with the nurse as she continues to receive treatment in hospital for her injuries, and our priority remains supporting her, her family, and her colleagues at this difficult time.

"We continue to work closely with our NHS colleagues to support anyone who has been affected by this incident."

Mr Haque, from Royton in Greater Manchester, is due to appear before Manchester Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, the force said.

Police responded to reports of a stabbing at 11:30pm on Saturday night on Rochdale Road.

It comes as Health Secretary Wes Streeting described nurses as "the backbone of our NHS" after hearing of the woman's injuries.

The force has noted that the nurse was attacked with a “sharp instrument” that is not believed to be a knife.

He remains in custody for questioning, Greater Manchester Police have said.

Det Sgt Craig Roters said: "This is a serious incident which has left a woman in a critical condition.

"Our thoughts are with her family and colleagues, and we will continue to support them throughout this investigation.

“The local community can expect to see an increase in police presence whilst we carry out inquiries, but they are also there to offer reassurance and answer any questions you may have.

“We know that news of this nature will come as a shock, and if you have any concerns or anything you would like to share, please speak to them.”