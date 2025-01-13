Man, 37, charged with attempted murder after stabbing of nurse at Oldham Hospital

13 January 2025, 15:59 | Updated: 13 January 2025, 16:37

Oldham Royal Pennine Acute Hospitals NHS Trust Formerly known as Oldham and District General Hospital Coldhurst area of Oldha
Oldham Royal Pennine Acute Hospitals NHS Trust Formerly known as Oldham and District General Hospital Coldhurst area of Oldha. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A 37-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a nurse was stabbed in Greater Manchester on Saturday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rumon Haque, 37, from Royton in Greater Manchester, has also been charged with possession of a bladed article.

It follows the incident at Royal Oldham Hospital's acute medical unit on Saturday, the victim was named as a hospital member of staff.

The nurse, a woman in her 50s, is continuing to receive treatment in hospital for her injuries, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

The victim suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital for treatment. Her injuries are thought to be life changing.

Read more: 'Violent sexual predator' jailed after stalking and stabbing 15-year-old schoolgirl as she walked home

Read more: Rachel Reeves 'eyeing hotel tax and disability welfare cuts' in frantic bid to stabilise public finances

File photo dated 30/03/12 of a general view of the Royal Oldham Hospital. The trust that oversees the Royal Oldham Hospital has said it is shocked and saddened by the stabbing of a nurse in the A&E department. Issue date: Sunday January 12, 2025.
File photo dated 30/03/12 of a general view of the Royal Oldham Hospital. The trust that oversees the Royal Oldham Hospital has said it is shocked and saddened by the stabbing of a nurse in the A&E department. Issue date: Sunday January 12, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Detective Superintendent Matt Walker said: "Our thoughts are with the nurse as she continues to receive treatment in hospital for her injuries, and our priority remains supporting her, her family, and her colleagues at this difficult time.

"We continue to work closely with our NHS colleagues to support anyone who has been affected by this incident."

Mr Haque, from Royton in Greater Manchester, is due to appear before Manchester Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, the force said.

Police responded to reports of a stabbing at 11:30pm on Saturday night on Rochdale Road.

It comes as Health Secretary Wes Streeting described nurses as "the backbone of our NHS" after hearing of the woman's injuries.

The force has noted that the nurse was attacked with a “sharp instrument” that is not believed to be a knife.

File photo dated 30/03/12 of a sign for the Royal Oldham Hospital. The trust that oversees the Royal Oldham Hospital has said it is shocked and saddened by the stabbing of a nurse in the A&E department. Issue date: Sunday January 12, 2025.
File photo dated 30/03/12 of a sign for the Royal Oldham Hospital. The trust that oversees the Royal Oldham Hospital has said it is shocked and saddened by the stabbing of a nurse in the A&E department. Issue date: Sunday January 12, 2025. Picture: Alamy

He remains in custody for questioning, Greater Manchester Police have said.

Det Sgt Craig Roters said: "This is a serious incident which has left a woman in a critical condition.

Read more: Nurse fighting for life after being stabbed by patient 'angry at having to wait' at hospital A&E

Read more: Heartbreaking moment mum drops baby daughter at friend's house before killing herself after years of abuse

"Our thoughts are with her family and colleagues, and we will continue to support them throughout this investigation.

“The local community can expect to see an increase in police presence whilst we carry out inquiries, but they are also there to offer reassurance and answer any questions you may have.

“We know that news of this nature will come as a shock, and if you have any concerns or anything you would like to share, please speak to them.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Two men clear up shattered glass

Tsunami alert lifted after magnitude 6.6 earthquake rattles Japan

Exclusive
Speaking to LBC’s Tom Swarbrick, Bangladeshi politician Bobby Hajjaj has said the government must conduct a full investigation into the allegations

Tulip Siddiq investigation must find out if money was ‘looted from a third world country,’ says Bangladeshi politician

Spain is set to impose a tax on foreigners buying property in the country in a blow to British expat hopefuls.

Spain to slap 100% tax on foreign home-buyers in blow to British expat hopefuls

Abusive ex-boyfriend cleared of manslaughter after partner blamed him for her death in suicide note

Mother of Kiena Dawes pays tribute to 'beautiful' daughter after 'monster' Ryan Wellings cleared of manslaughter

Keir Starmer has leapt to chancellor Rachel Reeves' defence as pressure grows over market turmoil.

Keir Starmer stresses 'full confidence' in Reeves as PM 'refuses' to say if she'll stay chancellor at next election

King Charles is set to visit Poland to pay respects to those that died in Holocaust.

King Charles to visit Poland to mark 80th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation

Italian photographer Oliviero Toscani (Leonardo Bianchi/LaPresse via AP)

Italian photographer Oliviero Toscani, famed for Benetton adverts, dies aged 82

Dramatic moment Olympic kitesurfing champion saves drowning woman from ocean

Dramatic moment Olympic kitesurfer saves drowning woman from ocean

Tyson Fury has announced his retirement from boxing after back-to-back defeats.

Tyson Fury says ‘it’s been a blast’ as boxing star announces retirement with cryptic message

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen (Omar Havana/AP)

EU’s executive branch denies cover-up over the health of its president

Kiena Dawes, 23, took her own life on a railway line after prolonged abuse by her ex

Heartbreaking moment mum drops baby daughter at friend's house before killing herself after years of abuse

Birthday cakes, sweets and other goods high in sugar, will be banned in Scottish nurseries from this summer.

SNP slammed for making Scotland a ‘joyless place’ as birthday cakes and sweets to be banned in nurseries

Father, 77, jailed after forcing his three children to eat pet rabbit during 'sadistic' reign of abuse spanning 15 years

Father, 77, jailed after forcing his three children to eat pet rabbit during 'sadistic' reign of abuse spanning 15 years

The comet could be seen in parts of the UK tonight (FILE)

How to see the once-in-a-lifetime comet that could be visible for the first time in 160,000 years tonight

California Wildfires

Los Angeles wildfire deaths rise to 24 as more fierce winds are forecast

Abusive ex-boyfriend cleared of manslaughter after partner blamed him for her death in suicide note

Abusive ex-boyfriend cleared of manslaughter after partner blamed him for her death in suicide note

Latest News

See more Latest News

The pound has dropped to its lowest value against the dollar since November 2023

Britain faces fresh economy blow as pound plunges and Treasury calls for 'ruthless spending cuts'
Russia Ukraine War

Russian forces bypass key Ukraine stronghold in bid to cut off its supplies

Nicola Sturgeon has announced that she is ending her marriage to Peter Murrell

Nicola Sturgeon ends marriage to former SNP boss Peter Murrell

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas appears to be close

'Progress' made in Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal after Trump warned 'all hell will break loose' if hostages were not freed
Many young people are too anxious to change a lightbulb because of the dangers of ladders

Young people paying professionals to do basic tasks like changing lightbulbs - as 'going up a ladder is too risky'
Two members of Just Stop Oil spray Charles Darwin's grave

Eco activists Just Stop Oil deface Charles Darwin’s grave in Westminster Abbey in latest fossil fuel protest
Tributes have been paid to Taylor Lupton, who died in the crash

Tributes paid to ‘amazing’ dad, 18, who died when car veered off road and ploughed into sewage pit
Daniel Khalife's escape led to a nationwide manhunt.

Second man charged with helping former soldier Daniel Khalife after he escaped prison

Riley is described as white, around 5ft 5ins tall, of slim build and with short, dark brown hair.

Police launch urgent appeal for missing 12-year-old boy who failed to return from school last week
Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg on stage with backdrop of faces

Meta axes diversity and inclusion programme

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

A single house was seen left standing amid the huge destruction caused by the fires

Miracle of Malibu: Lone house pictured still standing as LA fires leave $50bn trail of destruction
LA wildfires leave '$50bn trail of destruction' - as Harry and Meghan urge Californians to 'open their homes'

LA wildfires leave '$50bn trail of destruction' - as Harry and Meghan urge Californians to 'open their homes'
Kate is celebrating her 43rd birthday

Prince William hails Kate's 'remarkable strength' as he sends touching birthday message

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News