Two injured, one arrested after 'shots fired' near Crawley College

26 April 2021, 15:55 | Updated: 26 April 2021, 17:03

A man has been detained following reports of shots being fired near Crawley College in West Sussex, police have confirmed
By Kate Buck

A man has been detained following reports of shots being fired near Crawley College in West Sussex, police have confirmed.

People are being asked to keep away from the area and staff and students have been evacuated from the scene.

Two people have been injured, but this is not thought to be life-threatening, a police spokesperson said.

A statement from Sussex Police said: "Police have responded to reports of gun shot fire near Crawley College.Police received multiple calls shortly after 3.10pm.

"One man has been detained at the scene by police.

"People are asked to stay away from the area.Staff and students are being evacuated away from the college.

"Two people have suffered injuries, but these are not believed to be serious."

More to follow...

