Man left fighting for life after stabbing at Barnes train station as services cancelled

Barnes Station in London. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

A man is in a life-threatening condition after a stabbing at a railway station in south-west London.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The man, reportedly in his 20s, was found at Barnes train station in south-west London just after 7am on Thursday morning.

Police rushed to the scene after commuters called in the shocking incident.

The man was quickly taken to hospital where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

It is understood the station remains closed.

British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to Barnes railway station at around 7.10am today (26 September) following reports of a serious assault.

"Paramedics also attended, and a person was taken to hospital with injuries that are consistent with stabbing and are considered to be life threatening.

"Enquiries into this incident are ongoing."

British Transport Police attended the scene shortly after 7am on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

Detective Superintendent Sam Blackburn said: “There is absolutely no place for violence on the railway network and detectives are working at pace to investigate the incident.

"The station will remain closed while our initial enquiries are carried out, and the public will see increased high-visibility patrols in the area and across the network to provide reassurance.”

Police have asked anyone with information about the incident to contact by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 89 of 26 September.

Confirming the closure of Barnes station, South Western Railway said: "Police are dealing with an incident near the railway at Barnes.

"Train services running through this station will be suspended. Barnes will not be served."

This is a breaking story, more follows...