Man sexually assaulted after ‘refusing to link arms’ with woman at London Underground station

By Jenny Medlicott

A man was sexually assaulted by a woman at a London Tube station after ‘refusing to link arms with her,’ police have said.

British Transport Police released images of a woman they want to speak to after the alleged sex assault on Friday April 14 at 9pm.

The victim of the assault was travelling on an escalator at Euston station when a woman tried to link arms with him.

When he pulled his arm away, she sexually assaulted him, the force said.

The woman who committed the assault was with a friend at the time and boarded the tube shortly after leaving the escalator.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: "We’d like to speak to her in connection with a sexual assault at Euston Underground station on Friday 14 April.

“At around 9pm, a man was travelling on the escalator when a woman tried to link arms with him.

"When he pulled his arm away, she sexually assaulted him. The woman, who was travelling with a friend, then left the escalator and boarded a Tube.

“Officers would like to speak to the woman in these images, as they believe she has information which may assist the investigation."

Anyone with information should contact the British Transport Police by calling 0800 40 50 40 or texting 61016 with reference 450 of 15 April.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.