Man tasered and arrested after fatal stabbing in Wembley

Police arrested a man on suspicion of murder following a stabbing on Barnhill Road. Picture: Google

By Joe Cook

Police tasered and arrested a man on suspicion of murder after a victim in his 60s was stabbed multiple times on Saturday morning in north-west London.

Paramedics from London Ambulance Service, London’s Air Ambulance and police officers attended Priestley House, Barnhill Road in Wembley at 10:07am on Saturday.

Despite being given first aid, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin are in the process of being informed.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: “While efforts were made to save the life of the victim, a man who was believed to be the suspect, barricaded himself into an address.

“After a period of negotiation the man refused to comply with officers’ instructions, and Taser was deployed.

“The man, aged 45, was detained safely and arrested on suspicion of murder - he remains in custody.

“It is believed the victim and suspect were known to each other.”

A murder investigation has been launched and homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are making enquiries into the circumstances of the stabbing.

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has also been informed, as officers had already visited the same location earlier on Saturday morning.

Police and the London Fire Brigade visited the flat at 6:53am on Saturday after reports of a noise complaint and a smoke alarm having been activated.

The Met Police said: “A man inside the property was spoken to and officers left the address.”