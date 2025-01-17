Man who murdered convicted paedophile in 'brutal' attack 'after exploiting him for money' jailed for life

Anthony Gardiner (left) pleaded guilty to the murder of John Coxon (right). Picture: Police handout

By Danielle de Wolfe

A man who murdered a 76-year-old convicted sex offender in his own home in what a judge described as a 'brutal' attack has been jailed for life.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Anthony Gardiner admitted murdering John Coxon in Stonehouse, Gloucestershire, on January 12, 2022.

Police were called to the 76-year-old Mr Coxon's over reports a pensioner had sustained a serious head injury, with Mr Coxon succumbing to his injuries in hospital two months later, on March 22.

Coxon, who had a number of convictions for child sexual offences, had served a year in prison in 2016.

On Friday, Gardiner, who previously pled guilty to murder, was jailed for life - three years after he attacked the pensioner in his home.

Coxon, who represented himself in court after refusing legal aid, was said to have "celebrated" the killing, a judge said.

Anthony Gardiner pleaded guilty to the murder of John Coxon. Picture: Police handout

Bristol Crown Court heard how Gardiner wrote a letter to police confessing to the crime, later pleading guilty in court.

However, the 66-year-old's motive for murder remains unclear, despite Gardiner's financial motivations.

The court heard how Coxon's convictions were already known to Gardiner before the incident, with the two neighbours regularly in contact.

Read more: Sara Sharif’s family to appeal against sentences for murder after subjecting girl to ‘horrific’ abuse

Read more: Drill rapper who killed schoolboy Jimmy Mizen recalled to prison after 'shamelessly boasting' about crime

The court heard how Gardiner held previous convictions for robbery, wounding with intent, assault, battery, shoplifting, drug and driving offences, prior to committing the murder.

Gardiner is currently behind bars serving a five-year sentence for robbing a disabled man with Parkinson's disease in May 2022.

The pensioner was said to have held the disabled man the neck until he produced his wallet.

Anthony Gardiner pleaded guilty to the murder of John Coxon (above). Picture: Police handout

Addressing Gardiner during sentencing, Judge Picton said: "You are a highly dangerous man and there is no sign whatsoever that the passing of the years is reducing your risk to the public."

He sentenced Gardiner to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 24 years.

Taking into account the plea deal, Gardiner's sentence was reduced to 20 years before he is eligible for release.

Judge Picton described the attack as "brutal" and that Gardiner knew how frail Mr Coxon was, and that he must have appreciated the risk an attack such as this carried.

He added: "You have not shown a shred of remorse for what you have done, rather the exact opposite. You appear to celebrate the fact that you have killed another human being."

Following the sentencing, Detective Inspector Adam Stacey said: "Gardiner had exploited Mr Coxon for money and later attacked him inside his own home, leaving him injured on the floor.

"He has now admitted his actions and has been sentenced for them, and he will spend a lengthy amount of time behind bars."