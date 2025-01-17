Drill rapper who killed schoolboy Jimmy Mizen recalled to prison after 'shamelessly boasting' about crime

Jake Fahri, 35, the killer of Jimmy Mizen, was arrested and recalled to prison. Picture: Social Media/PA

By Asher McShane

The drill rapper who murdered schoolboy Jimmy Mizen is back behind bars after breaching his parole.

Jake Fahri, 35, who killed schoolboy Jimmy in a south London bakery in 2008 was arrested and recalled by police yesterday.

He released drill rap under the name TEN - and prompted a furious backlash after his music was promoted on BBC shows.

A Probation Service spokesperson told The Sun: “Our thoughts are with Jimmy Mizen’s family who deserve better than to see their son’s murderer shamelessly boasting about his violent crime.

“All offenders released on licence are subject to strict conditions. As this case shows, we will recall them to prison if they break the rules.”

In one of TEN's tracks available on Spotify and YouTube, the balaclava-clad rapper appears to reference Jimmy's death.

TEN's lyrics included the lines: "Stuck it on a man and watched him melt like Ben and Jerry's. Sharpen up my blade I've got to keep those necessary.

"Stay alert and kept it ready, any corner could be deadly. Judge took a look at me, before the trial even started he already knows he's gonna throw the book at me."

Another track published by Ten says: "See a man's soul fly from his eyes and his breath gone."

It adds: "I wanted more, it made it less wrong. Seeing blood spilled same floor he was left on."

Jake Fahri then aged just 19, murdered teenager Jimmy Mizen in a London bakery in 2008. Picture: PA

Fahri was given a life sentence in 2009 with a minimum term of 14 years for the killing of Jimmy, 16, after throwing an oven dish at him which shattered and severed blood vessels in his neck.

Jimmy’s mother Margaret Mizen and her husband Barry spotted that the balaclava-clad Fahri was seen on Greenwich Peninsula with Canary Wharf in the backdrop, which they said was a parole breach.

Jimmy’s mother said yesterday she believed the music videos violated his parole - saying “he is not allowed in certain boroughs. Greenwich is one of them.”

Fahri was given a life sentence in 2009 with a minimum term of 14 years for killing schoolboy Jimmy Mizen by throwing an oven dish at him.

Jimmy Mizen was killed in a bakery in London in 2008. Picture: Handout

The glass dish shattered and severed blood vessels in 16-year-old Jimmy's neck in a south London bakery on May 10 2008. Witnesses reported seeing Fahri swaggering from the shop with a smile.

Asked about the case by LBC, Culture Secretary Ms Nandy offered her "heartfelt condolences" to Jimmy's family.

"I think this is a horrendous case, and obviously I think the BBC in particular will want to reflect on the featuring of the person who killed him," she added.

Fahri was released on licence in June 2023 and his music was played on BBC 1Xtra less than 18 months later, the Sun reported, adding that DJ Theo Johnson named him an "up-and-coming star".

The BBC has said the artist's tracks do not feature on any BBC playlists, and that a track which appeared to reference Jimmy's death had never been played on its channels.

A spokesman for the broadcaster added there were "no further plans to play his music", and that it was not aware of the artist's background.

Ms Nandy was asked if she agreed that Ten's music should no longer be played.

A police officer walks away from the Three Cooks bakery on Burnt Ash Road, Lee, south east London, a day after 16-year-old Jimmy Mizen was murdered in the shop in 2008. Picture: Alamy

"I very much agree with that," she told LBC.

The Culture Secretary added: "I think it's deeply difficult and insensitive for the family.

"This is a discussion that I will have with the BBC, but I think it's right that we, that we take action on that and make sure that we all get this right."

Ms Nandy's condemnation follows on the heels of Sir Keir Starmer, who was said to be "deeply concerned at the situation".

HM Prison and Probation Service (HMPPS) is investigating the content of Ten's output as a priority.