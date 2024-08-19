Woman killed in triple stabbing in Manchester named as tributes pour in

Forensic officers near a property in Barnard Road in Gorton, Manchester. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A woman who died following a stabbing in Manchester has been named as 43-year-old Alberta Obinim.

A 17-year-old girl is also fighting for life following the attack.

A 64-year-old man is also seriously injured after the attack on Barnard Road in the Gorton area near Longsight at around 11.20pm last night.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police rushed to a property on Barnard Road in the Gorton area near Longsight after receiving calls from members of the public.

When officers arrived they found a girl, 17, woman 43, and a 64-year-old man who had all been stabbed.

The woman, 43, died from her injuries at the scene.

The girl and man in his 60s are both in hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say the suspect was known to the victims and the attack is being treated as an isolated incident.

Greater Manchester Police said in a statement: “At around 11:20pm last night (Sunday 18 August 2024), we were made aware that three people that had been stabbed on Barnard Road in the Gorton area near Longsight after numerous calls from members of the public.

"On arrival, officers including specialist firearms units alongside colleagues from the North West ambulance service found that three people, a 17-year-old girl, a 43-year-old woman and 64-year-old man had all suffered serious stab wounds.

"Sadly, the woman in her 40s sadly passed away from her injuries at the scene. The two others remain in hospital for treatment to injuries believed to be life-threatening at this time.

"A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder. He has been taken into custody ahead of being interviewed by detectives.