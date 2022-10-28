Manhunt after commuter pushed onto train tracks in random attack at London tube station

28 October 2022, 09:26 | Updated: 28 October 2022, 09:32

The police have launched an appeal after a man attacked two people at London Underground stations, pushing one on to the train tracks.
The police have launched an appeal after a man attacked two people at London Underground stations, pushing one on to the train tracks. Picture: Alamy / LBC

By Chris Samuel

The police have launched an appeal after a man attacked two people at London Underground stations, pushing one on to the train tracks.

British Transport Police have released an image of the man who is wanted in connection with two assaults that occurred yesterday.

The man was first seen assaulting another man at Baker Street Station around 11.50am.

Then after midday, he pushed another man onto the tracks at Finchley Road station.

Neither of the victims suffered serious injuries, the Police said, and detectives believe the suspect was not known to either of them.

Read more: Prince William 'won't travel to Qatar to watch England in the World Cup' amid concerns over human rights in the country

Read more: Elon Musk owns Twitter: Billionaire completes takeover of company and wields axe on top executives

The force have urged anyone who knows the man pictured, or has information about the attack, to get in contact the police urgently.

Detective Inspector Paul Watts, said: 'Following these concerning incidents, we want to trace this man at the earliest opportunity and we are appealing for the public’s help to establish his whereabouts.

The police have urged anyone who knows the man pictured, or has information about the attack to get in contact urgently.
The police have urged anyone who knows the man pictured, or has information about the attack to get in contact urgently. Picture: British Transport Police

'If you see someone matching this image, please contact police urgently by calling 999. Please do not approach them.

'This investigation is moving at pace and we would like to reassure the public that we’ll have a highly visible presence of officers on the network in London throughout this evening looking out for your safety.'

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris (top r) is set to announced new Stormont elections after DUP (led by Sir Jeffrey Donaldson top l) refused to take take part in the power sharing executive

Pre-Christmas election looms in Northern Ireland as deadline for devolved government passes

'Football trumps the environment': Nick puts Thérèse Coffey on the spot over PM snubbing Cop27 conference

'Football trumps the environment': Nick Ferrari puts Thérèse Coffey on the spot over PM snubbing Cop27 conference

2

Prince William 'won't travel to Qatar to watch England in the World Cup' amid concerns over human rights in the country

The British man was founding clinging to a buoy in the English Channel

British kayaker 'rescued by fishermen in England Channel after clinging onto buoy for two days' after vessel capsized

A 'grim' winter is ahead for the Welsh ambulance service

Staff face 'grim' winter with reputation 'taking a kicking' as pressure grows, head of Welsh Ambulance Service warns

Elon Musk is officially in charge of Twitter

Elon Musk owns Twitter: Billionaire completes takeover of company and wields axe on top executives

The PM is expected to expand windfall taxes

Sunak to expand windfall tax after Shell avoids paying up despite profit jump

A man had his watch stolen in the Westfield White City car park.

Dad held at knifepoint as thug robs him of £15k Rolex watch in Westfield car park

Rachel Martin

Female prison guard who had 'intimate' relationship with inmate and snuck him in female underwear 'faces significant jail sentence'
Pablo Mari has been stabbed in Milan

Arsenal footballer Pablo Mari stabbed as supermarket attack leaves one dead and several injured

A last-ditch effort to restore devolved government at Stormont has failed

Northern Ireland fails to form executive in last-ditch effort to restore devolved government

Trevor Noah has been criticised for his comments

Brits slam US TV host Trevor Noah's claims of a racist backlash against Sunak, following LBC call

Marr takes on Just Stop Oil protesters

'Punch me on the nose and I won't listen': Andrew Marr destroys Just Stop Oil protests over painting stunts

Craig Henderson has been jailed at Durham Crown Court

Door-to-door salesman jailed for selling 'off' fish to vulnerable pensioners to support heroin and crack addiction

Stock photo of hands toasting with glasses.

Experts say 'wine o'clock' culture may be behind surge in liver cancer cases, with rates jumping 40 per cent in the last decade
Saydi Abu Sheikh was killed in the shooting

First image of Ilford shooting victim emerges as cops ask witnesses to shatter 'wall of silence'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Putin delivered another rambling speech

'Age of Western domination is over': Deluded Putin calls for a 'new world order' and accuses UK of stoking tensions
1

Fines for dodging rail fares will soar from £20 to £80 in England from January, in first increase since 2005
Ash Regan has quit Nicola Sturgeon's government.

Scottish minister quits Nicola Sturgeon's government over gender reforms

Mr Musk said he does not want Twitter to become a hellscape

Elon Musk reveals why he is buying Twitter as he says he does not want platform to be 'free-for-all hellscape'
Mahek Bukhari is accused of murdering Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin and Saquib Hussain

TikTok star in court charged with murder of two men who died in alleged high-speed car chase
Children should not be ‘unfairly singled out’ at school because they have Afro-textured hair, Britain's human-rights watchdog has said.

School bans on kids with Afro hair are probably illegal, watchdog says

Hunter McGleenon was murdered by Sharyar Ali

'Monster' man jailed for murdering baby who was found dead with 19 injuries to head and neck, as well as to his genitals
1

Crime hits record high with 6.5m offences recorded in a year – including 2.1m violent and nearly 200,000 sexual offences
Leah was found more than four years after she went missing

'Glimmer of hope is brutally extinguished': Leah Croucher's family makes heartbreaking statement after teen's body found
Greater Manchester Police are investigating the killing in Wilmslow Road (R)

Student, 19, stabbed to death in 'random attack on way home from house party' in Manchester

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Former drug addict calls for dealing with drugs as public health issue

Former drug addict calls for dealing with drugs as public health issue

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Reappointing Braverman is a political mistake Sunak can and should fix

'All the refugees we work with have the same hopes and dreams as everybody else.'

'All the refugees we work with have the same hopes and dreams as everybody else', says charity worker
Former military man who lost colleagues during The Troubles after receiving ‘wrong intelligence’ says info leaks are a ‘serious matter’ as Suella Braverman returns to office

Ex-military worker concerned by Home Sec's reinstatement as his colleagues died after receiving ‘wrong intelligence’
David Lammy

'Liz Truss was extraordinarily bad': David Lammy burst into laughter reflecting on ex-PM's time in office
Sangita Myska reflects on her conversation with Jerry from Lowestoft

The moment my conversation with Jerry from Lowestoft morphed into a socio-political phenomena by Sangita Myska
Charity worker's shocking tale of migrants claiming to be 15-year-olds

Charity worker's shocking tale of migrants claiming to be 15-year-olds

Iain Dale's Cross Question 26/10/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/10/22

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/10 | Watch again

Gay football journalism student

I have 'conflicted' feelings about the World Cup, says gay journalism student

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit