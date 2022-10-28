Manhunt after commuter pushed onto train tracks in random attack at London tube station

The police have launched an appeal after a man attacked two people at London Underground stations, pushing one on to the train tracks. Picture: Alamy / LBC

By Chris Samuel

The police have launched an appeal after a man attacked two people at London Underground stations, pushing one on to the train tracks.

British Transport Police have released an image of the man who is wanted in connection with two assaults that occurred yesterday.

The man was first seen assaulting another man at Baker Street Station around 11.50am.

Then after midday, he pushed another man onto the tracks at Finchley Road station.

Neither of the victims suffered serious injuries, the Police said, and detectives believe the suspect was not known to either of them.

The force have urged anyone who knows the man pictured, or has information about the attack, to get in contact the police urgently.

Detective Inspector Paul Watts, said: 'Following these concerning incidents, we want to trace this man at the earliest opportunity and we are appealing for the public’s help to establish his whereabouts.

The police have urged anyone who knows the man pictured, or has information about the attack to get in contact urgently. Picture: British Transport Police

'If you see someone matching this image, please contact police urgently by calling 999. Please do not approach them.

'This investigation is moving at pace and we would like to reassure the public that we’ll have a highly visible presence of officers on the network in London throughout this evening looking out for your safety.'