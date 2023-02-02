Breaking News

All charges against Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood dropped

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood today had all charges of attempted rape, assault and coercive control against him dropped. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

All charges against Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood have been dropped.

Greater Manchester Police and the CPS announced that criminal proceedings against the 21-year-old footballer have today been discontinued.

He was first arrested in January last year after police swooped on his mansion. He had been due to stand trial accused of attempted rape, assault and coercive control. But police confirmed today the CPS has dropped all charges against him.

He was charged in October with one count of attempted rape, one count of controlling and coercive behaviour and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

A decision has been made to discontinue prosecution in accordance with the Code for Crown Prosecutors, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

Greenwood last played for the side on January 2022. Picture: Alamy

Chief Superintendent Michaela Kerr, GMP’s Head of Public Protection, said: "Given the significant media coverage of this case, it is only fair that we share the news that the 21-year-old man, who had been arrested and charged in connection with an investigation opened in January 2022, no longer faces criminal proceedings in relation to this.

“The investigation team has remained in regular contact with the legal team, providing any updates of note, and so understand the rationale for the discontinuation of proceedings at this stage, and that this decision has not been taken lightly.

"Despite the media and public’s interest in this case, we have decided not to comment on it in any further detail.

“I would, however, like to use this opportunity to reiterate GMP’s commitment to investigating allegations of violence against women and girls and supporting those affected, regardless of their circumstances, throughout what can be a hard and upsetting time for them. An ever increasing number of officers are receiving specialist training and the force is more consistently utilising tools, available via the criminal justice system, to keep people safe and care for victims.

“If you feel you are or might be a victim, please don’t let this case put you off asking for help.”

Greenwood appeared in court in November where a trial date had been set for November 23 this year.

He was removed as a player from FIFA 2022 and dropped by sponsors Nike in the wake of the allegations.

Football Manager 2022 also confirmed he would not feature in the game.

All merchandise bearing his name was axed from the official Manchester United site and his teammates unfollowed him on Instagram.

He last played for the side on January 2022.