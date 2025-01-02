Meghan Markle announces new reality TV series on Netflix

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has announced her new reality TV series set to air on Netflix on January 15. Picture: Netflix

By Lauren Lewis

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has announced her new reality TV series set to air on Netflix on January 15.

The series, produced by Meghan, is titled With Love, Meghan and features 8 episodes each 33 minutes long.

According to Netflix, the series "reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends, new and old.

"Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected.

"She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same."

Alongside Meghan, the series will feature Roy Choi, Mindy Kaling, and Alice Waters, among other stars.

It comes after Meghan made a surprise return to Instagram yesterday as she hinted at new projects coming in 2025.

Meghan shared a short clip of herself laughing on the beach near Montecito as her first post.

She could be seen running towards the water before drawing '2025' in the sand to mark the new year.\

Prince Harry is understood to have filmed the video, which attracted thousands of followers within just minutes of it being shared.

The profile picture was also updated on Wednesday, going from a bunch flowers to a black-and-white picture of Meghan smiling.