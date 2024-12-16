Prince Harry and Meghan share rare unseen image of Archie and Lilibet on family Christmas card

Prince Harry and Meghan have shared their family Christmas card. Picture: Archewell

By Emma Soteriou

Prince Harry and Meghan have shared their latest family Christmas card, featuring a sweet new image with Archie and Lilibet.

The photo is one of six in a collage and shows Archie and Lilibet running towards their parents.

Meghan can be seen smiling at Archie while Harry opens his arms to greet Lilibet.

The family's three dogs are also shown in the picture.

The couple have rarely exposed their children to the limelight and in the image their faces are not shown.

"On behalf of the office of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Archewell Productions and Archewell Foundation," the card says.

"We wish you a very happy holiday season and a joyful new year."

The other images show Harry and Meghan's work over the year, including their trips to Nigeria and Colombia.

Royal reporter Omid Scobie shared the card on X, saying: "The Sussexes share highlights of their year on the 2024 Archewell holiday card."

In one picture, Meghan is embracing a young girl while in another Harry puts his arm around his wife.

A third image shows the couple laughing while sitting in a row of people.

Another is at an outdoor event with the Sussexes wearing sunglasses and smiling.

The final picture shows the duke clasping hands with a man lying in a bed.

Supporters were quick to comment on the post, with one person saying: "The kids are so big."

A second person said: "Oh my, is that Archie and Lilibet. They've grown up so much..."

A third person added: "It has been a fantastic year! Very lovely family!"