Prince Harry reveals he and Meghan Markle have no plans to return to the UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to stay in the US. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have no plans to leave the United States for the foreseeable future.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Duke of Sussex moved to California in 2020 after quitting the Royal Family,

Speaking on Wednesday, Prince Harry revealed why he and Meghan prefer California to the UK and explained why he chose to raise his family there.

Harry, 40 and Meghan, 43, share kids Prince Archie, five, and three-year-old Lilbet.

Speaking at The New York Times' DealBook Summit, the Duke said: "I very much enjoy living here and bringing up my kids here.”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex,. Picture: Getty

He told the audience that living in the US allows him to do things he "undoubtedly wouldn’t be able to do in the UK."

He added that he has no plans to move his family back to the UK and is instead focused on "being the best husband and the best dad that I can be".

Palace sources have previously stressed Harry does not want to permanently return to the UK.

They told the Telegraph they were "unaware" of a reported "blueprint" for Harry to try and return.

Speaking at the New York event, Prince Harry called on social media bosses to improve safety for children on their platforms but said he does not support a complete ban for kids.

Due to its addictive nature, banning it for kids would “create all sort of problems”, he said.

"I try to think at these things through the lens as a dad," he added.

"It's not a coincidence that the world has become more volatile and more divided since social media has been around for 20 years.”