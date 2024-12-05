Prince Harry brushes Meghan Markle divorce rumours aside during New York conference.

Harry at the New York Times Dealbook Summit. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

The Duke of Sussex laughed off allegations that his relationship with Meghan is in trouble at a New York conference on Wednesday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Prince Harry put rumours that his relationship with the Duchess of Sussex is in trouble to rest on Wednesday at The New York Times Dealbook Summit.

People on social media have noticed that the couple were showing up to public events by themselves over the last few months, and suggested that their relationship may be in trouble.

The duke, 40, was at the summit in New York while Meghan, 43, posed for red carpet photos at a gala in Los Angeles.

Speaking to Andrew Sorkin, Harry said: "Apparently we've bought or moved house maybe 10, 12 times.

"We've apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well."

He added, laughing: "So it's just like, what?"

The duke apparently confirmed that the rumours were unfounded and his relationship with Meghan is not in trouble.

He said: "It's hard to keep up with but that's why you just sort of ignore it."

He added that he felt "genuinely" felt sorry for the trolls, who hope there might be truth to the rumours.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on a visit to Colombia. Picture: Getty

"The people I feel most sorry about are the trolls,” he said.

“Their hopes are just built and built, and it’s like, ‘Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes,’ and then it doesn’t happen. So I feel sorry for them. Genuinely, I do.”

He joked that he was in New York because Sorkin only invited him and not his wife, and predicted that whatever he said would be twisted against him, apologising to the columnist.

He said: "I have no doubt that everything that we've spoken about today in the last, clocks on zero, 25 minutes, will be spun or twisted somehow against me, and maybe you, yourself, will be trolled relentlessly.

"For that, I can only apologize, but you did invite me, so it's not my fault."

Harry also said that he and his wife have been spending more time on their Archewell Foundation work, and that he is determined to be the "best husband and dad that I can be."

The King's youngest son also spoke about his continued fight for mental health awareness, his life in the US, his philanthropic efforts, and his ongoing legal battles.

Harry said he planned to stay in the US, saying: "I very much enjoy living here and bringing my kids up here."

He said he, Meghan, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are afforded a level of privacy in the US, as well as a life of activities his children "undoubtedly wouldn't be able to do in the UK" because of security concerns.

Read more: Prince Harry reveals he and Meghan Markle have no plans to return to the UK

Read more: Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby says a 'head had to roll' in final House of Lords speech

Palace sources have previously stressed Harry does not want to permanently return to the UK.

They told the Telegraph they were "unaware" of a reported "blueprint" for Harry to try and return.

Speaking at the New York event, Prince Harry called on social media bosses to improve safety for children on their platforms but said he does not support a complete ban for kids.

Due to its addictive nature, banning it for kids would “create all sort of problems”, he said.

"I try to think at these things through the lens as a dad," he added.

"It's not a coincidence that the world has become more volatile and more divided since social media has been around for 20 years.”