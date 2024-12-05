Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby says a 'head had to roll' in final House of Lords speech

5 December 2024, 18:36

Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, delivers his final speech in the House of Lords.
Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, delivers his final speech in the House of Lords. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The Archbishop of Canterbury said a “head had to roll” after the Church of England’s handling of the John Smyth sexual abuse scandal was made clear in a damming report.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Justin Welby announced his resignation last month after the independent Makin review found John Smyth - one of the most prolific sexual abusers in the Church’s history - could have been brought to justice in 2013 had the Archbishop reported him to the police.

Speaking publicly for the first time today, Welby told the House of Lords it was “clear” he had to resign after the damming report was made public.

In his valedictory speech to the Lords, the Archbishop said: "The reality is that there comes a time if you are technically leading a particular institution or area of responsibility where the shame of what has gone wrong, whether one is personally responsible or not, must require a head to roll.

Read more: Victim of serial abuser John Smyth says Archbishop's resignation paves way for others to be held 'accountable'

"And there is only, in this case, one head that rolls well enough."

Justin Welby says it was ‘clear’ he had to quit after Church of England abuse report

Welby offered his thanks to people in the House of Lords, saying: "This 12 years, I cannot think of a single moment where I've come in here where the hair on the back of my neck has not stood up at the privilege of being allowed to sit on these benches.

"It has been an extraordinary period and I've listened to so many debates of great wisdom, so many amendments of Bills that have improved them, so much hard work.

"And I've also found that despite the fact I still can't find my way around this building that the staff here are endlessly patient, as I look panic-struck when I suddenly find I'm standing on a green carpet and not a red one and have guided me to the right place."

Mr Welby added: "I'm hugely grateful to noble lords who have been kind enough to send supportive and encouraging notes over the last few weeks. It has been a great privilege and strength to have that."

A senior bishop hit out at Welby after his speech, slamming his “tone” and accusing him of “making light” of the sexual abuse scandal.

Bishop of Newcastle Dr Helen-Ann Hartley, the only bishop to call publicly for Mr Welby's resignation in the days following the Makin Review's publication last month, said she was "deeply disturbed" by parts of the speech.

Barrister John Smyth is said to have subjected as many as 130 boys and young men in the UK and Africa to traumatic physical, sexual, psychological and spiritual attacks
Barrister John Smyth is said to have subjected as many as 130 boys and young men in the UK and Africa to traumatic physical, sexual, psychological and spiritual attacks. Picture: Screengrab

She said: "I am deeply disturbed by the language of 'a head had to roll' used by the Archbishop of Canterbury in his speech in the House of Lords this afternoon.

"It was, in my view unwise to say at the very least. To make light of serious matters of safeguarding failures in this way yet again treats victims and survivors of church abuse without proper respect or regard.

"I was disappointed too to see other Lords Spiritual laughing at the jokes that were being made. I have this afternoon had several messages from across my diocese expressing dismay at the Archbishop's speech and the response of the other Lords Spiritual (with the exception of the Bishop of London's response).

"I repeat my call for transparency, accountability and independence when it comes to safeguarding in the Church of England and that the publication of the Makin Review must be a watershed for the Church of England and how it deals with safeguarding and how it attends to unhealthy cultures in its midst".

Smyth, who was a lay reader and led Christian summer camps, died aged 75 in Cape Town in 2018 while under investigation by Hampshire Police, and was "never brought to justice for the abuse", the review published last week said.

Mr Welby has acknowledged the review found that, after Smyth's abuse was subject to wider exposure in 2013, he had "personally failed to ensure" it was "energetically investigated".

The archbishop said he had "no idea or suspicion of this abuse" before 2013.

Over five decades between the 1970s until his death, Smyth is said to have subjected as many as 130 boys and young men in the UK and Africa to traumatic physical, sexual, psychological and spiritual attacks, permanently marking their lives.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Nikita Hand has been awarded costs in her civil action against Conor McGregor.

Nikita Hand wins £1.25m costs from Conor McGregor as jury finds she has been raped by MMA star

Exclusive
Russia's war in Ukraine has "not been worth" the suffering and misery it has caused, the Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin has told LBC's Andrew Marr.

Putin's war in Ukraine has 'not been worth it', Russian Ambassador to the UK tells LBC

The man wanted for questioning over the shooting

Gunman who killed UnitedHealthcare chief ‘left message on ammunition’

PM has unveiled the government's 'plan for change' including extra police and 1.5 million new homes

Britain is heading for a Reform revolution if Sir Keir Starmer doesn't deliver his 'Plan for Change'

Uniformed police detain a protester

Georgia police become increasingly brutal as EU talks protests enter second week

Marks & Spencer flagship department store in Oxford Street

Not just a demolition but an M&S demolition! Flagship Oxford St store to be redeveloped after four year row

Eddie Ratcliffe, one of the two teenagers convicted of the murder of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey, has appealed to have the length of his sentence reduced on account of his 'immaturity'.

Brianna Ghey killer has bid to have sentence reduced due to his ‘immaturity’ rejected

Images have been released of the suspect wanted for the murder of Brian Thompson

Hunt for the smirking assassin: New York police release pictures of smiling suspect wanted for healthcare CEO killing

Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi

Pakistan court indicts ex-prime minister Imran Khan over military posts attacks

Anders Breivik with three prison guards

Norwegian court rejects mass killer Anders Breivik’s second bid for parole

Southern Giant Hornet (Vespa soror) Insecta.

Swarm of ‘murder hornets’ discovered in Europe for the first time - as scramble to track down nest begins

Eddie Ratcliffe, one of the two teenagers convicted of the murder of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey, has appealed to have the length of his sentence reduced on account of his 'immaturity'.

Brianna Ghey killer appeals to have sentence reduced on account of 'immaturity'

Teacher, 33, jailed over naked Snapchat photos after telling boy, 15, 'I bet all the boys fancy me'

Teacher, 33, jailed over naked Snapchat photos after telling 15-year-old boy: 'I bet all the boys fancy me'

Sergey Lavrov gestures with his finger

Blinken and Lavrov clash on Ukraine at security meeting in Malta

The Yasharahyalahs set up their own 'Kingdom' and buried their son in their garden

Drop out parents who set up their own 'kingdom' embalmed their dead son, 3, before burying him in their garden

Vasile Gorghescu, 42, was sentenced for murder on Tuesday

Man jailed for murder after violent stabbing attack in Stratford shopping centre car park

Latest News

See more Latest News

The father of an eight-year-old girl fatally stabbed on Sunday has been charged with her murder and the attempted murder of her mother.

Pictured: Father charged with murder of daughter, 8, and attempted murder of her mother

The logo of the Organization of the Petroleoum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen outside of OPEC’s headquarters in Vienna, Austria, March 3, 2022. A street sign that says 'one way' is positioned belo

Key members of OPEC+ alliance to put off increasing oil production

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier during the debate prior to the no-confidence votes on Prime Minister Barnier's administration at the National Assembly in Paris, France on December 4, 2024.

Le collapse du government: French PM Michel Barnier resigns after losing confidence vote

Starmer's six pledges explained: What is Labour's 'plan for change'?

Starmer's six pledges explained: What is Labour's 'plan for change' and what does it mean for you?
Cynthia Envivo and Ariana Grande at the "Wicked" Australian Premiere.

Mum sues Mattel over porn site URL printed on Wicked doll box

Darrian Williams

Two teenagers jailed for life after masked duo stabbed 16-year-old Darrian Williams to death in Bristol park
Syrian opposition fighters on a seized military armoured vehicle

Syrian army pulls out of Hama after insurgents break through defences

A pair of probes creating an artificial total solar eclipse

European satellites launched in demo to create artificial solar eclipses

Brits brace for Storm Darragh: Met office issues amber weather alert as strong winds and heavy rain set to lash UK

Brits brace for Storm Darragh: Met office issues 'danger to life' warning as strong winds and heavy rain lash UK
UK trials first interactive public breathalyser to curb drink-driving during festive season.

UK pub debuts first interactive breathalyser to help tackle drink-driving during festive season

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan Markle arrives at the Paley Honors Fall Gala on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Meghan Markle issues heartfelt festive message to Christmas carollers at charity concert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to stay in the US

Prince Harry reveals he and Meghan Markle have no plans to return to the UK

Wife of France's President Brigitte Macron (L) welcomes Queen Camilla (R) for the ceremony

Queen warmly embraces France’s first lady as she continues pneumonia recovery

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News