Meghan Markle makes surprise return to Instagram as she teases 2025 projects

Meghan Markle has returned to social media. Picture: Instagram

By Emma Soteriou

Meghan Markle has made a surprise return to Instagram as she hinted at new projects coming in 2025.

Meghan shared a short clip of herself laughing on the beach near Montecito as her first post.

She could be seen running towards the water before drawing '2025' in the sand to mark the new year.

Prince Harry is understood to have filmed the video, which attracted thousands of followers within just minutes of it being shared.

The profile picture was also updated on Wednesday, going from a bunch flowers to a black-and-white picture of Meghan smiling.

The account, with the username @meghan, was set up in June 2022 but has remained empty until now.

Meghan first teased her return in 2023, declaring that she was "getting back on Instagram".

It comes after she shut down all of her social media accounts in January 2018, following her engagement to Prince Harry.

A Kensington Palace source said at the time: "Ms Markle is grateful to everyone who has followed her social media accounts over the years, however as she has not used them for some time she has taken the decision to close them."

She and Harry also stopped posting on their Sussex Royal Instagram and Twitter accounts in 2020, once they had stepped back from royal duties.

The duchess made a brief return to Instagram in March 2024, launching her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard.

However, it has since remained inactive.