Prince William and Kate look back on 2024 with collection of family photos and heartfelt New Year message

Prince William and Kate look back on 2024 through photos in heartfelt New Year post. Picture: Kensington Royals/X

By Katy Ronkin

The Prince and Princess of Wales have bid farewell to 2024 in a series of heartwarming photos.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The couple shared their favourite moments from 2024 through a heartwarming series of photos and video clips, as they wished their followers a happy new year.

The last year has been a difficult one for the family, with Kate having undergone chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer.

She took a step back from royal duties at the start of the year to focus on her treatment and is now going into 2025 without the threat of cancer hanging over her head.

Read more: Kate and King Charles' cancer battles in 2024 as Palace focuses on road to recovery

Read more: Kate's Christmas 'message of love' at Carol concert as she opens up about 'vulnerabilities'

William's father, King Charles, was also diagnosed with cancer this year. He was receiving treatment to address a benign enlarged prostate condition when “a separate issue of concern was noted”.

Buckingham Palace first told of Charles' diagnosis in February, announcing the King was undergoing treatment for an unspecified form of cancer at a private hospital in London.

William and Kate chose to focus on the positives in their end of year post to both Instagram and X, captioning the message: "2024. Happy New Year! Wishing you all a wonderful 2025."

King’s cancer treatment ‘to continue into next year’

The pictures feature special moments from time the family spent together and the limited number of engagements Kate was able to attend while undergoing treatment.

A family photo included in the post was originally shared as she announced her chemotherapy treatment had ended and her focus was "doing what I can to stay cancer free".

The photograph, taken from a video released by Kate in September, shows the family enjoying the outdoors. It was also the picture used in their 2024 Christmas card.

Kate Middleton announces she has completed her chemotherapy treatment

Also included in the highlight reel was Taylor Swift taking a selfie with the Prince of Wales and two of his children, George and Charlotte, on the night of the pop star's concert at Wembley.

The singer spent time with the royal family backstage during one of her Eras Tour shows.

Taylor Swift poses with the Royal Family. Picture: Kensington Royal/X

There are also photos from Kate's annual star-studded carol service at Westminster Abbey, which was broadcast on Christmas Eve.

The event held extra significance for the 42-year-old as it marked the first Christmas carol service since she disclosed her cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

(front row, left to right) The Prince of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Edinburgh during the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey in London. Picture: Alamy

In a heartfelt speech that opened the broadcast, the princess spoke about how Christmas offers a chance to reflect on “our own vulnerabilities.”

The service featured performances from musicians such as Olivia Dean, a 25-piece steel pan band and a jazz ensemble from Restore the Music, a nonprofit supporting music education for the youth.

Guests also heard readings based on themes of love and empathy delivered by Prince William.