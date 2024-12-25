Kate and King Charles' cancer battles in 2024 as Palace focuses on road to recovery

25 December 2024, 10:17

A lookback at Kate and King Charles' cancer battle as Palace focuses on royal road to recovery
A lookback at Kate and King Charles' cancer battle as Palace focuses on royal road to recovery. Picture: Alamy / Buckingham Palace

By Danielle de Wolfe

The past 12 months have been rocky for the royal family, with Kate and Charles' cancer diagnoses coming as a shock to the nation.

Buckingham Palace first told of Charles' diagnosis in February, announcing the King was undergoing treatment for an unspecified form of cancer at a private hospital in London.

The unexpected diagnosis came during treatment to address a benign enlarged prostate condition - “a separate issue of concern was noted,” the Palace confirmed in a statement.

Kate's diagnosis followed soon after following 'routine abdominal surgery', a discovery the Princess of Wales later described as a "huge shock" to the whole family.

A reluctant announcement, the release of an online video by Kate in March officially confirmed the diagnosis.

Taken in the Princess' garden, it followed mounting speculation stemming from an alleged 'doctored photo' of the family and weeks without a public appearance.

The photo in question featured Kate beside William, George, Louis and Charlotte, with online sleuths latching onto inconsistencies in the image.

Kate's cancer battle saw William candidly admit the year has "been dreadful".
Kate's cancer battle saw William candidly admit the year has "been dreadful". Picture: Royal Handout
The Princess of Wales, the Prince of Wales, King Charles III, the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his wife Sheikha Jawaher, during a ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade. Picture date: Tuesday December 3, 2024.
The Princess of Wales, the Prince of Wales, King Charles III, the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his wife Sheikha Jawaher, during a ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade. Picture date: Tuesday December 3, 2024. Picture: Alamy

The battle saw William firmly by Kate's side throughout, with the future King finely balancing public duties with greater family commitments.

During treatment, William could regularly be heard praising Kate, telling the press that she was doing "really well" and praising her "amazing" attitude throughout cancer treatment.

To date, both royals have failed to address the specificities of their individual cancer diagnoses.

Following Charles and Kate's cancer announcements in February and March respectively, both royals both began cancer treatment, taking a step back from public duties.

It's a battle that took its toll on the entire family over the course of 2024, with William candidly admit the year has "been dreadful".

In November, the royal told reporters in Cape Town, South Africa, that 2024 was "probably been the hardest year in my life.”

King Charles III reads cards and messages, sent by well-wishers following his cancer diagnosis, in the 18th Century Room of the Belgian Suite in Buckingham Palace, London. The Correspondence Team at Buckingham Palace have received more than 7,000 letters.
King Charles III reads cards and messages, sent by well-wishers following his cancer diagnosis, in the 18th Century Room of the Belgian Suite in Buckingham Palace, London. The Correspondence Team at Buckingham Palace have received more than 7,000 letters. Picture: Alamy

In June, Kate shared that she had a few months of chemotherapy left, with September bringing the news many had been waiting for: the Princess of Wales was given the all clear.

William told the press: "[Kate]'s doing really well thanks....She's been amazing this whole year."

A slow and steady recovery followed, with Kate making her return to royal duties at the beginning of December.

Attending the official state visit of the Emir of Qatar in a golden carriage, the Princess wore burgundy as she was greeted by crowds, with the Princess of Wales joined Prince William, King Charles and Queen Camilla during the state visit.

King Charles, meanwhile, is set to return to full royal duties next year, kicking off proceedings with overseas trips starting in the spring.

Princess Kate reveals she has completed chemotherapy treatment

Charles' health episode "shows that anyone can get cancer" said the monarch's former communications secretary.

Speaking with Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Kristina Kyriacou revealed that the King would "not be ignoring alternative therapies" following his diagnosis, explaining he has "the best advice on hand".

It comes as it was reported King Charles inspired Kate to share her cancer diagnosis after he received 'great warmth and affection' over his own health battle.

Recent months and ongoing cancer treatment haven't stopped the King's travels entirely, however, with the monarch visiting Australia Samoa with Camilla as the pair attended a traditional tea ceremony.

The King will continue to fly abroad more regularly during the spring and autumn, the traditional periods for official foreign royal trips, as long as his doctors sanction the travel.

The Princess of Wales arrives for the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey in London. Picture date: Friday December 6, 2024.
The Princess of Wales arrives for the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey in London. Picture date: Friday December 6, 2024. Picture: Alamy

In light of her recent health battle, the Princess of Wales met with an 'inspirational' young girl battling cancer in October - an event which marked her first public outing since announcing the end of her chemotherapy treatment.

The royal, who has long held a passion for photography, met with the sixteen-year-old photographer at Windsor Castle alongside her husband Prince William.

It marked the first in a string of recent appearances from the royal in a bid to highlight the bravery of 'inspirational' individuals.

Earlier in the month, the Princess of Wales held a carol service at Westminster Abbey to celebrate Christmas with selfless individuals who have supported others.

The royal has hosted her annual carol service at Westminster Abbey for the past four years.

The Prince of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and the Princess of Wales during the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey in London. Picture date: Friday December 6, 2024.
The Prince of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and the Princess of Wales during the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey in London. Picture date: Friday December 6, 2024. Picture: Alamy

She chatted outside Westminster Abbey, where she was met by clergy in front of a row of Christmas trees decorated with glittering white lights.

Among the celebrities who gathered in the 1,600-strong congregation were several people who have been suffered from cancer or who have lost loved ones, including Strictly star Amy Dowden Olympic cyclist Sir Chris Hoy with his wife Sarra, and actress Michelle Dockery.

Love and empathy were the themes of this year's service, celebrating remarkable individuals who have supported others with 1,600 attendees.

Other guests included a teenager who sends letters of support to cancer patients, and the first man to run the London Marathon with an oxygen machine.

The families of the Southport stabbing victims will also attend the service.

