Lady in red: Kate arrives at Westminster Abbey as beaming royal attends Christmas carol service

Kate is taking part in the Christmas carol service. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

The Princess of Wales has arrived at Westminster Abbey ahead of the start of her annual Christmas carol service after a difficult year battling cancer.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kate has arrived at Westminster Abbey wearing a festive red coat and a broad smile for her annual Christmas carol service.

The Princess of Wales has been hosting her annual carol service at Westminster Abbey for the past four years.

She chatted outside Westminster Abbey, where she was met by clergy in front of a row of Christmas trees decorated with glittering white lights.

The Princess of Wales meets Olivia Dean and Paloma Faith during the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey in London. Picture: Alamy

Kate stunned at the annual carol service. Picture: Getty

It marks another sign of her recovery after she spent a difficult year battling cancer.

She was wearing a festive red coat featuring a large black bow on the collar and black buttons by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, paired with black Ralph Lauren boots.

Kate was not joined by her family, who are expected to arrive later.

Among the group waiting to meet the princess in the Abbey's Chapter House were singers Gregory Porter and Paloma Faith.

Richard E. Grant arrives for the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey in London. Picture: Alamy

Hannah Waddingham arrives for the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey in London. Picture: Alamy

The princess is also due to chat to those giving the readings including actors Richard E Grant, Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery, Sophie Okonedo, nominated for an Oscar for her role in the film Hotel Rwanda, and Olympic swimming champion Adam Peaty.

Love and empathy are the themes of this year's event which will celebrate individuals who have supported others.

Other guests include a teenager who sends letters of support to cancer patients, and the first man to run the London Marathon with an oxygen machine.

The families of the Southport stabbing victims will also attend the service.

The 1,600 guests have all supported others, whether friends or family, helped individuals through their work or volunteered.

Gregory Porter arrives for the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey in London. Picture: Alamy

Paloma Faith arrives for the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey in London. Picture: Alamy

Taking her seat in Westminster Abbey will be 18-year-old Olivia Bowditch from Dorset.

She volunteers at a charity called From Me To You Letters which sends anonymous messages to cancer patients to make them feel loved and supported.

She has been a volunteer for a number of years and wanted to help people experiencing cancer feel less lonely.

Ms Bowditch sent a letter to Kate earlier this year, sharing her support and telling her about the charity and her volunteer work.

The Princess of Wales greets guests at the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey in London. Picture: Alamy

Shyla Brown, nine, from Cambridgeshire, who has raised more than £2,000 walking marathons, running bake sales and cycling 100 miles around Wisbech, will also be among the congregation.

Read more: Princess Kate to join royals at Remembrance events this weekend - but Queen's attendance depends on medical advice

Read more: 'You were by my side': Princess Kate to celebrate love and empathy in Christmas carol service

Her best friend at primary school, Harrison, and his brother suffer from the degenerative Batten disease - a lifelong condition affecting sight, memory and physical ability.

All the money raised went to Harrison's family.

Diven Halai, who lives with interstitial lung disease, will also be at the abbey.