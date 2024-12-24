Kate's Christmas 'message of love' at Carol concert as she opens up about 'vulnerabilities'

Kate spoke about how Christmas offers a chance to reflect on “our own vulnerabilities". Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

The Princess of Wales has urged people to slow down and reflect over Christmas.

The comments were part of Kate's annual star-studded carol service at Westminster Abbey, which was broadcast on Christmas Eve.

It is the fourth the Princess has hosted the fourth celebration to mark the beginning of the holiday season.

The event, which was pre-recorded, took place at Westminster Abbey on December 6.

It also holds extra significance for the 42-year-old as it marked the first Christmas carol service since she disclosed her cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

A difficult year for the royals, King Charles III, was also diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

A musical performance by Olivia Dean. Picture: Alamy

In a heartfelt speech that opened the broadcast, the princess spoke about how Christmas offers a chance to reflect on “our own vulnerabilities.”

The service featured performances from musicians such as Olivia Dean, a 25-piece steel pan band and a jazz ensemble from Restore the Music, a nonprofit supporting music education for the youth.

Guests also heard readings based on themes of love and empathy delivered by Prince William.

The Prince of Wales, Prince George and Princess Charlotte during the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey. Picture: Alamy

She said: “Christmas is one of my favourite times of the year, it is a time for presents, tinsel and mince pies, but it’s also a time to slow down and reflect on the deeper things that connect us all.

“The Christmas story encourages us to consider the experiences and feelings of others,” she added.

“It also reflects our own vulnerabilities and reminds us of the importance of giving and receiving empathy, as well as just how much we need each other in spite of our differences.

"Above all else, it encourages us to turn to love, not fear.”

Catherine Princess of Wales attends the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service. Picture: Getty

She continued: “The love that we show ourselves and the love we show others. Love that listens with empathy, love that is kind and understanding, love that is forgiving, and love that brings joy and hope.”

“It is love which is the greatest gift we can receive, not just at Christmas but every day of our lives.”

The service was broadcast as part of the programme Royal Carols: Together At Christmas, screened on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Eve, and will feature three films about the stories of people and organisations who have inspired, counselled and comforted others in their times of need.