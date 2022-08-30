'Mandela' remarks and claims of press pack on school run: Row erupts after Meghan's latest statements in US interview

30 August 2022, 09:35 | Updated: 30 August 2022, 10:19

Meghan made some scathing comments during her latest interview
Meghan made some scathing comments during her latest interview. Picture: Alamy/Handout

By Emma Soteriou

Meghan Markle has once again come under fire after she made a series of extraordinary claims in a fresh US interview.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The former royal said she wanted to protect her son from a press pen of 40 on the school run and said she was told by a Lion King cast member that her joining the royal family was celebrated like Nelson Mandela being freed.

It came ahead of the launch of her "unfiltered" podcast - Archetypes - in which the duchess has warned that listeners "should expect the real me".

But her comments sparked criticism from people who say she has "no self-awareness". US publication Page Six quoted a ‘highly placed royal insider,’ who said: “Right now the family are all at Balmoral, and I’m sure they are aghast at this interview.”

Speaking to The Cut, Meghan recalled being approached by an actor at the Lion King premiere in London.

"He looked at me, and he's just like light. He said, 'I just need you to know: When you married into this family, we rejoiced in the streets the same we did when Mandela was freed from prison'," she said.

Read more: 'We upset the hierarchy just by existing': Meghan Markle hits out at Royal Family

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan 'unlikely to visit Queen' during whirlwind UK trip amid ongoing security row

Harry and Meghan welcomed Lilibet in 2021
Harry and Meghan welcomed Lilibet in 2021. Picture: Handout

However, the latest revelations on her life with Prince Harry sparked an angry reaction: "That Meghan would compare herself to Mr. Mandela in any way is ludicrous and sad."

Another person tweeted: "What has Meghan Markle been doing since she left the royal family? Every time she opens her mouth it is to bad mouth them and LIE!It was so bad she is now comparing herself to Nelson Mandela!

"She needs to MOVE ON and leave the RF alone!"

Harry and Meghan with a young Archie
Harry and Meghan with a young Archie. Picture: Alamy

Meghan also took aim at the media during the interview, saying she wanted to protect Archie from the British press, claiming if he had gone to school in the UK, he would have face a press pen at school pick-up every day.

"Sorry, I have a problem with that," she said.

"That doesn’t make me obsessed with privacy. That makes me a strong and good parent protecting my child."

But some criticised her hypocrisy for complaining before taking the interviewer with her to pick up Archie.

One Twitter user said: "Meghan moaned that in the U.K. there would be a press pen of 40 people hounding her during school runs (even [though] there are laws against that) yet... SHE BRINGS A JOURNALIST WITH HER TO DO A SCHOOL RUN TO PICK UP ARCHIE. Her hypocrisy & delusion is staggering."

Another person tweeted: "Royal children have been going to school for years without press pens waiting outside for them, I'm confused why Meghan would think that would change with Archie and why she said it in an interview when it does not happen."

The Duchess was also critical of images of her children being shared out by media outlets before she could post them herself as part of the 'Royal Rota' structure.

"Why would I give the very people that are calling my children the N-word a photo of my child before I can share it with the people that love my child?" she asked.

"You tell me how that makes sense and then I'll play that game."

One person tweeted: "I read a lot of the British press and I never saw one article or reporter etc ever call the Sussex children (or Meghan) the n-word."

Someone else simply asked: "Where is the proof?"

Harry and Meghan last came to the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Harry and Meghan last came to the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Picture: Alamy

She is also quoted in the interview as saying: “Harry said to me, “I lost my dad in this process.” It doesn’t have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that’s his decision.”

Her comment was widely interpreted as meaning that Harry felt he had ‘lost’ his father because of the fallout.

But ally to the couple and royal reporter Omid Scobie said: “I understand that Prince Harry is actually referring to Meghan’s loss of her own father, and Meghan is saying she doesn’t want Harry to lose his.”

However, others were quick to come to the former royal's defence.

One person said: "Meghan is right.. and I said it at the time.

"Why would you share your child's photo for all those racists haters."

A second Twitter user said: "I love Meghan Markle!! She is intelligent, beautiful, strong, and she is the real Queen out of that family after Princess Diana."

A third person said: "If there's two people I admire in the world it's Nelson Mandela and Meghan Markle."

A fourth tweeter added: "I bet everybody who hates Meghan Markle wouldn't hate her at all if she was as white as Kate Middleton."

Harry and Meghan stepped down as working royals in January 2020 following their controversial move to California.

They are set to return to the UK next month for the first time since the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June.

However, it is understood that the couple are unlikely to visit the Queen on their upcoming trip, which will see them attend the One Young World Summit and Well Child Awards.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The footage depicts a torrent of water crashing through the Swat region

Pakistan floods: 33 million affected as shocking footage shows devastation caused by torrents of water

TKorStretch was stabbed to death at Notting Hill Carnival

Rapper who was due to become a father stabbed to death at Notting Hill Carnival as police hunt attacker

Sarah Beeny took to instagram to show her newly shaved head

Broadcaster Sarah Beeny reveals cancer diagnosis – four decades after her mother died from the disease

The teenagers died after getting into difficulty at Lough Enagh, in Co Londonderry

Two teenage boys die in ‘tragic drowning incident’ at lake in Northern Ireland

A soldier in trenches on the Kherson frontline in Mykolaiv region, Ukraine earlier this month

Ukrainian forces claim advances in occupied Kherson region in major counterattack

Olivia was shot dead after a gunman tried to burst into her home

Family of drug dealer who burst into little Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s home pay tribute by laying flowers

Police launched a murder probe after a fatal stabbing at Carnival

Man, 21, stabbed to death at Notting Hill Carnival as police reveal 209 arrests made

sadsa

Pubs warn of closures by Christmas and bosses plead for help as energy bills jump by as much as £33,000

AUSTRALIA-ANIMALS-LION-BIRTHDAY

Man killed and eaten after breaking into Ghana zoo to 'steal a cub'

Police are hunting for information on Olivia's killer

Pair arrested over Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder being kept in isolation amid fears for their safety

asdsad

Revellers party at Notting Hill Carnival finale following two-year hiatus

asdfa

Five-year-old boy and 20-year-old man killed in Texas shooting

sda

Man arrested after 'trying to pull woman onto tracks' at King's Cross Underground Station

Paul Pogba's (main) brother (inset) is among a group of gangsters who allegedly attempted to extort the footballer, French police have reportedly confirmed.

Paul Pogba's brother among gang who 'attempted to extort footballer for £11m'

afa

'We upset the hierarchy just by existing': Meghan Markle hits out at Royal Family

Campsites were set alight in the chaos

Reading Festival chaos: Tents torched as people leave early in fear of violence

Latest News

See more Latest News

Vladimir, 66, stands next to the wreckage of his house after being bombed by Russians in Chernihiv, Ukraine

Eyes on Kherson as Ukraine claims bold move on Russians

Supporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr demonstrate in the grounds of the government palace in Baghdad, Iraq

Iraqi cleric tells loyalists to leave streets after clashes

Australian flag

Podcast leads to Australian’s conviction over wife’s murder

Deserted railway platforms at Utrecht Central station as train services came to a near standstill in the latest in a series of strikes by railway workers hit the Netherlands

Almost all Dutch trains halted by rail strike around Utrecht

Iraq Protests

Heavy gunfire rocks Iraq’s Green Zone amid violent protests

A woman wades through a flooded area after heavy rains in the Shikarpur district of Sindh province, Pakistan

UN to seek emergency aid for victims of Pakistan floods

Iraq Protests

Iran closes border to Iraq and flights stop amid violent unrest

Penguin Lucas does a test walk with custom orthopaedic footwear at the San Diego Zoo

San Diego Zoo penguin fitted with orthopaedic footwear

Supporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr try to remove concrete barriers in the Green Zone area of Baghdad, Iraq

15 dead as followers of Iraqi Shiite cleric storm government palace

Greece Wiretaps

Greek parliament votes to investigate wiretapping scandal

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari's most furious rant yet about Lawless UK

Nick Ferrari's most furious rant yet about Lawless UK

Sangita Myska reflects on what bigoted caller said to her

'I'm of this country': Sangita Myska reflects on what bigoted caller said to her

Listeners praise Sangita Myska's reaction to caller who says she has no birthright to suggest UK reform

Listeners praise Sangita Myska's reaction to caller who says she has no birthright to suggest UK reform
'People dislike Meghan because she destroyed their Disney princess fantasy' - Natasha Devon

'People dislike Meghan because she destroyed their Disney princess fantasy' - Natasha Devon
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 28/8 | Watch again

Right-wing columnists over their attacks on Emily Maitlis

James O'Brien slams right-wing columnists over their attacks on Emily Maitlis

August 26th 2022: The date a metaphorical bomb went off in Britain, says James O’Brien

August 26th 2022: The date a metaphorical bomb went off in Britain, says James O’Brien

"Do they really expect us to buy this drivel?

Do they really expect us to buy this drivel?': Ben Kentish slams water companies

Businesses will suffer like they did during Covid if Felixstowe port strike continues, says shipping trade body

Businesses will suffer like they did during Covid if Felixstowe port strike continues, says trade body
The Minister was speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Minister pledges 'further package of support measures' for Brits struggling with cost of living

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London