Prince Harry and Meghan 'unlikely to visit Queen' during whirlwind UK trip amid ongoing security row

Harry and Meghan are not expected to meet the Queen on their next trip to the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are unlikely to meet with the Queen at Balmoral when they visit the UK next month amid an ongoing row over their security.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The pair, who last went to Balmoral in 2018, are said to not be visiting the Scottish Highlands estate where the Queen is set to remain for coming weeks due to her mobility issues.

They are believed to still be waiting for decisions on their security to be made for their UK visit, according to the Telegraph.

A Home Office panel is set to decide whether they qualify for protection by the Met Police.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to arrive in early September, which will be their first time back in the country since the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June.

On September 5 the couple will be visiting the One Young World Summit, which brings together young leaders from more than 190 countries around the world.

Meghan is a counsellor for the charity along with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, businessman Richard Branson and chef Jamie Oliver.

The couple will then be jetting to Germany on for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event, before flying back to the UK for the Well Child Awards on September 8.

Read more: 'People should expect the real me': Meghan Markle launches new 'unfiltered' Archetypes podcast

Read more: No plans for royal reunion: Harry and Meghan 'won't meet' Wills and Kate on UK trip amid brothers feud

It is understood that there are no plans in place for the Wednesday and Thursday, giving the couple the opportunity to visit family if they wish to.

However, sources told the paper that a visit to the Queen is not anticipated.

The monarch initially planned to return to Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle to appoint a new Prime Minister on September 6 - making it a short trip for the Sussexes from their home at Frogmore Cottage.

But she is now expected to stay at Balmoral due to her health making the journey back down south "unlikely", MailOnline reports, with sources suggesting Harry and Meghan would be unable to see her unless security issues are resolved.

The couple are going to Germany for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event. Picture: Alamy

Despite the couple falling under protection already in place at the royal estates in Windsor and Balmoral, policing for their external activities - including travel - need to be determined on an individual basis.

Harry last saw his grandmother during her Platinum Jubilee, where she was able to meet her great granddaughter, Lilibet, for the first time.

Harry and Meghan also visited in April, secretly meeting with Prince Charles and the Queen on their way to the Netherlands.

Harry and Meghan last met with the Queen during her Platinum Jubilee. Picture: Alamy

Harry and Meghan have faced an ongoing battle over their security during UK visits.

Last month, the prince won his latest legal fight against the Home Office after it refused to allow him to pay for his own protection while visiting the country.

He began a High Court challenge in February, with his team arguing that his US-based entourage did not have sufficient jurisdiction in Britain to be able to protect him properly.

His challenge concerned the February 2020 decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) over his security, after being told he would no longer be given the "same degree" of personal protective security when visiting.

Harry and Meghan stepped down as working royals in January 2020 following their controversial move to California.