Tory MP Mel Stride Appointed New Leader Of House of Commons

23 May 2019, 13:22 | Updated: 23 May 2019, 13:29

Tory MP Mel Stride.
Tory MP Mel Stride.

Treasury Minister Mel Stride has been appointed Commons Leader following Andrea Leadsom's resignation.

The MP for Central Devon was formerly the Financial Secretary to the Treasury and HM Paymaster General.

Following the appointment of Mr Stride several other government appointments were announced.

Jesse Norman MP to be Paymaster General, and Financial Secretary to the Treasury.·

Michael Ellis MP to be a Minister of State at the Department for Transport.·

Rebecca Pow MP to be a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

MORE TO FOLLOW

