'If you can work...benefits shouldn't be there forever if they aren't required’, work and pensions minister tells LBC

16 November 2023, 19:12 | Updated: 16 November 2023, 19:14

Mel Stride has told LBC 'benefits shouldn't be there forever if they aren't required'.
Mel Stride has told LBC 'benefits shouldn't be there forever if they aren't required'. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Jenny Medlicott

Those who can work ‘shouldn’t have access to benefits forever’, the Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride has told LBC.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It comes after it emerged on Thursday that Brits who are able to work and are claiming benefits could be hit with financial sanctions, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt warned.

Speaking to LBC’s Tonight with Andrew Marr, Mr Stride echoed Mr Hunt’s comments, as he suggested allowing those who can work to claim benefits is unfair on the taxpayer.

He said: “If you need support from the state because you cannot work and you have significant disabilities or long-term sick issues, we should be there as a compassionate society to do that.

“If you can work, and you basically say you’re not going to, then the taxpayer in fairness says…benefits shouldn’t be there forever if they’re not required.”

His comments come ahead of the Autumn Statement next week, which is expected to include a back-to-work drive, as well as plans to cut inheritance tax after an unexpected fall in inflation.

Asked about plans to look at the distribution of doctors’ notes, Mr Stride told Andrew the Government wants to make sure people “don’t drift away from the labour market”.

It comes ahead of the Autumn Statement next week.
It comes ahead of the Autumn Statement next week. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Millions of unemployed Brits 'coasting on the hard work of taxpayers' to lose benefits in back to work shake-up

Read more: Civil servants to be ordered back to the office for at least three days a week in WFH crackdown

“We’re looking at fit notes because we want to do is get as upstream and as early on mental health issues, muscular-skeletal issues, so where people are coming out of the work force for those reasons, we are holding them into the workforce as part of their recovery,” he said.

“Now, we can only do that if we look very closely at how the fit note works.

“We want a bit more time, we want to look at people more holistically, we want to liaise with their employers. We want to do all we can to make sure that people dont drift away from the labour market, starts with a fit note and ends up with long-term sickness and disability.”

It comes amid plans to introduce a new programme, the Individual Placement and Support (IPS), for those who struggle with mental health.

A programme that has been set up to “help an additional 100,000 people with severe mental illness find and keep jobs”.

Pressed on whether this is the best course of action for those struggling with mental health, he added: “We know that work is one of the things that improves people’s mental conditions…that doesn’t mean that everybody who goes through that process will end up in work.”

The Chancellor announced the back-to-work plan on Thursday.
The Chancellor announced the back-to-work plan on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

Announcing the back-to-work plan on Thursday, Mr Hunt said: "We’re serious about growing our economy and that means we must address the rise in people who aren’t looking for work – especially because we know so many of them want to and with almost a million vacancies in the jobs market the opportunities are there.

"These changes mean there’s help and support for everyone – but for those who refuse it, there are consequences too.

"Anyone choosing to coast on the hard work of taxpayers will lose their benefits."

It marks the biggest set of welfare reforms since Universal Credit was introduced in 2012, Mr Hunt said.

The reforms will also mean claimants will not be able to reach 18 months out of work on full benefits without taking reasonable steps to follow Jobcentre demands.

It will set up a new “social contract” between taxpayers and the unemployed to "rebalance" the system, Mr Hunt told the Sun.

The shake-up is part of a £2.5 billion plan aiming to help more than one million people find jobs.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Pelosi Husband Attacked

Man who attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband convicted of assault

Israel Palestinians

Internet and phone networks collapse in Gaza, worsening humanitarian crisis

Civil servants are being ordered back to the office for three days a week

Civil servants to be ordered back to the office for at least three days a week in WFH crackdown

Michael Matheson addressing reporters in Holyrood after his statement.

Health Secretary's own goal as teen sons racked up £11k ipad bill watching football

Jeremy Hunt has unveiled his back to work plan

Millions of unemployed Brits 'coasting on the hard work of taxpayers' to lose benefits in back to work shake-up

The woman ranted about the 'Jewish machine' and was kicked out of the taxi

Moment taxi driver kicks woman out of his cab after she rants about 'Jewish machine'

James Costello

Far-right extremist jailed for five years after calling for people to 'violently destroy Jewish and black people' on website
A Met Police officer has been sacked over his sexual encounters with a child

Met cop sacked for 'sexual activity' with runaway child but prosecutors refuse to take case to court

Gracie Spinks was unlawfully killed by the man she had reported for stalking

Gracie Spinks was fatally stabbed in the neck by ex-colleague she reported for stalking

Israel Palestinians

Israel warns Palestinians to flee parts of southern Gaza

Wes Streeting speaks to Shelagh Fogarty

'Where's the ceasefire coming from?' Wes Streeting says there needs to be 'real solutions' to the Israel-Hamas conflict

Brazillian police think BA staff lied about being mugged to cover up an alcohol binge

BA cabin crew ‘lied about armed robbery to cover up drink and drug binge which delayed flight'

India Tunnel Collapse

Indian rescuers begin drilling to reach 40 people trapped in collapsed tunnel

Finland Russia

Finland to close four Russian border crossings after surge in migrants

Russia Artist Crackdown

Russian jailed for seven years after swapping price tags for anti-war slogans

Aslef has announced a fresh batch of strikes for December

Train strikes: Full list of December 2023 dates and rail lines affected

Latest News

See more Latest News

Shani Louk's death has been confirmed by her family

Hamas terrorist who paraded Shani Louk's body through Gaza 'killed', claims rabbi

Spain Politics

Socialist Pedro Sanchez re-elected as Spain’s PM after amnesty row

Serial killer Stephen Port

Met Police officers face the sack over handling of investigation into murders by serial killer Stephen Port
Travis Scott breaks silence on Astroworld tragedy

'Devastated' Travis Scott breaks silence on Astroworld tragedy where 10 people crushed to death
China Coal Company Fire

Fire at coal company in northern China kills 26 and injures dozens

Six people have died in the house fire in west London

Sixth body found by police investigating blaze at house in Hounslow that claimed the lives of three children
Climbing over a war memorial is not illegal, Sir Mark Rowley has said

Climbing over war memorials 'not illegal but unfortunate', Met chief says after outrage at pro-Palestine demonstrators
The Royal Armouries say the cannon was stolen from a remote location

Nine-pound, 19th century bronze cannon stolen for scrap from Royal Armouries collection

Germany Extremism Raids

German police carry out 54 raids in investigation into Islamic extremism

Sycamore Gap tree after it was felled

Teenager arrested after Sycamore Gap tree felled with face no further action

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The moments before Princess Diana's crash is recreated in The Crown

Princess Diana returns as 'ghost' in The Crown as Netflix recreates moments before fatal crash
Harry and William's relationship has been on the rocks for years

Royal insiders 'furious' as pal of Harry claims William ignored his messages as Queen died

Charles and Harry have had a 'major turning point' after the King's birthday

Charles and Harry's 'major turning point': King and son to talk next week after olive branch birthday phone call

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak 'almost physically moves away' from Suella Braverman in House of Commons debate, says James O'Brien

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit