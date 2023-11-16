Civil servants to be ordered back to the office for at least three days a week in WFH crackdown

16 November 2023, 18:57 | Updated: 16 November 2023, 19:08

Civil servants are being ordered back to the office for three days a week
Civil servants are being ordered back to the office for three days a week. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Civi servants are set to be ordered to return to the office for at least three days a week as Rishi Sunak cracks down on work from home habits.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Fresh instructions are expected to be issued to staff in a bid to increase the amount of time they spend working in the office.

A draft of the letter says civil servants will be told to spend 60 per cent of their time "in offices or on official business", according to Civil Service World.

The move is driven by the "significant benefits" of working in-person, including "collaboration, innovation, and fostering a sense of community".

The letter also calls on senior managers to spend "more than 60 per cent" of their time in the office to show "strong visible leadership".

It goes on to say: "While most departments in most locations have enough space to implement this new expectation, we know that this is not the case across the board.

"So while the 60% expectation is common to us all, we will each be consulting following our normal processes and communicating with our own departments as in some cases, there will need to be other arrangements put in place due to lack of office space to accommodate a 60% expectation."

Read more: Millions of unemployed Brits 'coasting on the hard work of taxpayers' to lose benefits in back to work shake-up

Read more: Met cop sacked for 'sexual activity' with runaway child but prosecutors refuse to take case to court

The document - which is understood to have been delayed due to the Cabinet reshuffle - is said to have been sent to some senior civil servants ahead of an expected official announcement.

Mr Sunak believes in the "importance" of face-to-face working and the full used of Whitehall office space, Downing Street said.

When asked about the leaked letter, the PM's official spokesman said: "I believe there is some detail that has been leaked - I haven't had a chance to look into the detail.

"We continue and the Prime Minister continues to believe in the importance of face to face working and the need to make full use of Government office spaces.

"That is something we expect the civil service to address."

Rees-Mogg: Civil Servants have no more excuses to not be at their desk

Recent figures showed that offices at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) were only at 57 per cent capacity.

Meanwhile, HMRC offices were only at 55 per cent capacity at the start of November, according to government data.

The government has been pushing for civil servants to return to the office since the Covid pandemic came to an end.

Jacob Rees-Mogg ran a long campaign to get Whitehall staff back to their offices last year.

Notes, printed on government paper with Mr Rees-Mogg's title, were left in Whitehall workspaces with the message: "Sorry you were out when I visited. I look forward to seeing you in the office very soon."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Pelosi Husband Attacked

Man who attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband convicted of assault

Israel Palestinians

Internet and phone networks collapse in Gaza, worsening humanitarian crisis

Mel Stride has told LBC 'benefits shouldn't be there forever if they aren't required'.

'If you can work...benefits shouldn't be there forever if they aren't required’, work and pensions minister tells LBC

Michael Matheson addressing reporters in Holyrood after his statement.

Health Secretary's own goal as teen sons racked up £11k ipad bill watching football

Jeremy Hunt has unveiled his back to work plan

Millions of unemployed Brits 'coasting on the hard work of taxpayers' to lose benefits in back to work shake-up

The woman ranted about the 'Jewish machine' and was kicked out of the taxi

Moment taxi driver kicks woman out of his cab after she rants about 'Jewish machine'

James Costello

Far-right extremist jailed for five years after calling for people to 'violently destroy Jewish and black people' on website
A Met Police officer has been sacked over his sexual encounters with a child

Met cop sacked for 'sexual activity' with runaway child but prosecutors refuse to take case to court

Gracie Spinks was unlawfully killed by the man she had reported for stalking

Gracie Spinks was fatally stabbed in the neck by ex-colleague she reported for stalking

Israel Palestinians

Israel warns Palestinians to flee parts of southern Gaza

Wes Streeting speaks to Shelagh Fogarty

'Where's the ceasefire coming from?' Wes Streeting says there needs to be 'real solutions' to the Israel-Hamas conflict

Brazillian police think BA staff lied about being mugged to cover up an alcohol binge

BA cabin crew ‘lied about armed robbery to cover up drink and drug binge which delayed flight'

India Tunnel Collapse

Indian rescuers begin drilling to reach 40 people trapped in collapsed tunnel

Finland Russia

Finland to close four Russian border crossings after surge in migrants

Russia Artist Crackdown

Russian jailed for seven years after swapping price tags for anti-war slogans

Aslef has announced a fresh batch of strikes for December

Train strikes: Full list of December 2023 dates and rail lines affected

Latest News

See more Latest News

Shani Louk's death has been confirmed by her family

Hamas terrorist who paraded Shani Louk's body through Gaza 'killed', claims rabbi

Spain Politics

Socialist Pedro Sanchez re-elected as Spain’s PM after amnesty row

Serial killer Stephen Port

Met Police officers face the sack over handling of investigation into murders by serial killer Stephen Port
Travis Scott breaks silence on Astroworld tragedy

'Devastated' Travis Scott breaks silence on Astroworld tragedy where 10 people crushed to death
China Coal Company Fire

Fire at coal company in northern China kills 26 and injures dozens

Six people have died in the house fire in west London

Sixth body found by police investigating blaze at house in Hounslow that claimed the lives of three children
Climbing over a war memorial is not illegal, Sir Mark Rowley has said

Climbing over war memorials 'not illegal but unfortunate', Met chief says after outrage at pro-Palestine demonstrators
The Royal Armouries say the cannon was stolen from a remote location

Nine-pound, 19th century bronze cannon stolen for scrap from Royal Armouries collection

Germany Extremism Raids

German police carry out 54 raids in investigation into Islamic extremism

Sycamore Gap tree after it was felled

Teenager arrested after Sycamore Gap tree felled with face no further action

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The moments before Princess Diana's crash is recreated in The Crown

Princess Diana returns as 'ghost' in The Crown as Netflix recreates moments before fatal crash
Harry and William's relationship has been on the rocks for years

Royal insiders 'furious' as pal of Harry claims William ignored his messages as Queen died

Charles and Harry have had a 'major turning point' after the King's birthday

Charles and Harry's 'major turning point': King and son to talk next week after olive branch birthday phone call

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak 'almost physically moves away' from Suella Braverman in House of Commons debate, says James O'Brien

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit