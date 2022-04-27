Breaking News

Met detective jailed after trying to meet '13-year-old girl' for sex while on duty

Francois Olwage arranged to meet what he thought was a 13-year-old girl for sex. Picture: Hertfordshire Constabulary

By Will Taylor

A counter-terror officer from the Met Police has been jailed for arranging to meet a 13-year-old girl for sex while he was on duty.

Detective Constable Francois Olwage was found guilty of three child sex offences after he tried to meet what he thought was a 13-year-old girl for sex.

Olwage, 52, who was working in the Met’s specialist operations unit, was accused of "grooming" what he thought was a 13-year-old girl he met on the Lycos online chat forum.

She was actually an undercover officer pretending to be the girl, working under the username "Smile Bear", then using the name Caitlin on WhatsApp.

Olwage, from Stevenage, tried to meet her as he spent two weeks exchanging sexually explicit conversations.

While on duty, but working from home, he travelled by train to meet "Cailtin" in Basingstoke, where she said she lived.

But he was instead arrested at a McDonald's by two undercover officers as he went to bought a McFlurry for his meeting with the girl.

A search found two condoms in his bag, a bottle of Wilko's brand lubricant and a pack of Tadalafil erectile disfunction tablet.

Olwage also had a box of Ferrero Rocher tablets, which are thought to have been a present for "Caitlin".

