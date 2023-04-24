Met Police officer to appear in court accused of using position to contact witness in his own assault case

24 April 2023, 13:45 | Updated: 24 April 2023, 13:50

Metropolitan Police on a mission in Central London.
Met Police officer PC Bilal Naveed is accused of abusing his position to access witnesses in his own case. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

A serving Metropolitan Police officer will appear in court today after being accused of using his position to contact witnesses in a case where he was charged with assault.

PC Bilal Naveed was arrested on April 21 after an alleged assault on April 1 when he was off duty.

The officer has been suspended from the Met and was remanded in custody before his court appearance today at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court.

He stands accused of using his position to try and contact witnesses in his assault case, which has led to a charge of perverting the course of justice for the suspended public servant.

PC Naveed has been reported to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) and the Directorate of Public Standards (DPS) in connection with his case.

It is the latest setback for the Met which has seen several high-profile police misconduct cases following the wide-ranging reviews ordered in the wake of the horrific murder of Sarah Everard in 2020 by serving officer Wayne Couzens.

Couzens was later convicted of raping and murdering Everard before being given a whole life sentence.

Couzens' case was followed by news of the horrific spate of sexual assaults and rapes commited by PC David Carrick - a serving member of the elite group of firearms officers who protect politicians and dignitaries.

Those cases led to a far-reaching review led by Baroness Louise Casey which was published last month - slamming the Met in the process.

The series of charges for serving officers led to protests outside Met Police HQ at New Scotland Yard earlier this year
The series of charges for serving officers led to protests outside Met Police HQ at New Scotland Yard earlier this year. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Dad of dead man used by murderer to fake death in prison escape 'doesn't believe' police explanation

Read More: 'Out-of-control' dog shot dead by armed police after man found 'seriously injured' at house in Derby

Baroness Casey's report stopped short of calling for the UK’s largest police force to be split up after numerous high-profile cases of officers abusing their power.

But she too did not rule out the possibility that the Met could be harbouring more criminal officers like killer Wayne Couzens and serial rapist David Carrick.

The 363-page report details misogyny, homophobia and racism throughout the force, find senior officers tried to "shift the problem" instead of deal with it, and that women's services were deprioritised.

Speaking to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty after the report was published, she said: "The Met needs to "woman up" to be really blunt about the fact they need to take responsibility. For the way they behave.

"And they blame the media a lot, so very interesting when we ask them where do you think the reputation of the Met has nosedived, they blame you, they blame the media.

"And I keep saying to them 'if you didn't have officers that are being done for indecent assault that are in the newspapers… you wouldn't have anything to talk about'."

"So there's an abdication of responsibility that goes right throughout the ranks, and denial and defensiveness that they have to change."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A lorry was left hanging precariously off a bridge above the A14 after the HGV crashed into a barrier on the M1 in Leicestershire.

Miles of congestion on M1 after crash left lorry hanging precariously off bridge above A14

Kim Potter

Minnesota officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright freed

King Charles alongside diamond jubilee coach

Royal traditions King Charles will break on Coronation day

Germany Climate Protests

Climate protesters attempt to halt traffic in Berlin

Russia Ukraine War

Russian authorities say Ukrainian drone strike on Sevastopol repelled

An police search has been launched for missing 10-year-old Layla McLoughlin

Police launch urgent search for 10-year-old girl who went missing in Exeter

Citizens are being evacuated from Sudan

Seventy NHS doctors trapped in Sudan and stranded Brits 'forced to kill pets' after SAS just rescue diplomats

Darya Trepova

Moscow court rejects appeal from cafe bombing suspect

The account was mistakenly given a gold tick before shortly being suspended afterwards.

Twitter gives $1,000-a-month gold tick to random user who changed handle to DisneyJuniorUK

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle 'is not skipping Coronation because of racism row' and has 'moved on', as she slams 'ridiculous circus'

The Prince and Princess of Wales with their children at Buckingham Palace

Prince William and Kate Middleton children: Titles, ages and number in line to the throne

Germany Climate Protests

Climate protesters try to bring Berlin traffic to a halt

Banging pots and pans

France bangs pots and pans in fresh anti-pension reform protest

Ed Sheeran

Jury selection begins in Ed Sheeran-Marvin Gaye copyright case

Teachers are walking out next month

April teacher strikes 2023: What are the dates after pay deal was rejected?

Stars have paid tribute to Len Goodman, who has died aged 78

'Ten from Len will live with me for ever': Heartbroken stars pay tribute to Len Goodman who has died aged 78

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sophie Russon, 20, shared a short tribute to two of her lifelong friends who died in the crash.

‘Love you both so much’: Woman who survived horror Cardiff car crash that killed three speaks out for the first time
Keir Starmer has been urged to fire Diane Abbott

Keir Starmer slams Diane Abbott as he condemns 'anti-Semitic' letter amid calls to expel MP from Labour party
Prince Harry and King Charles in black suits with ties

Prince Harry's coronation day role revealed as expert claims there's 'little room for sentiment'
The shepherdess has caught flak in recent months after her family-oriented image was shattered by the revelation of her five-year affair with a married man and subsequent separation

'Trials and tribulations': Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen's social media return with cryptic post after affair revealed
King Charles wearing his medals alongside Queen Camilla Parker Bowles

What time does King Charles III's Coronation start? Order of events revealed

Breonna Taylor mural

Ex-officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor has new job in law enforcement

The government guidance has been criticised for being "blindingly obvious".

‘Blindingly obvious drivel’: Coronation fans criticise ‘absurd’ government guidance for attending the ceremony
Myanmar Ban Ki-moon

Ex-UN secretary-general Ban Ki-moon in surprise Myanmar trip

Len Goodman has died aged 78

'He always kept his sense of humour': Strictly star Len Goodman dies aged 78 after cancer battle
The group says the campaign will be "indefinite" until the UK Government ceases all new oil and gas project funding

Eco zealots spark fury during London rush hour with 'slow walk' through capital streets before being moved on

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan Markle's letter was a 'reply' to a letter from King Charles himself

'Frankly ridiculous': Meghan Markle denies skipping Coronation over King Charles' letter on 'unconscious bias'
A picture of a beaming Prince Louis being pushed in a wheelbarrow by mum Kate has been released ahead of his fifth birthday.

Prince of Wheels: New photos of beaming birthday boy Louis released to mark royal turning five
Meghan Markle's letter was a 'reply' to a letter from King Charles himself

Meghan Markle 'wrote to King Charles about unconscious bias in royal family after bombshell Oprah interview'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sangita shocked by Abbott's letter to the Observer

'She should know better’: Journalist Ash Sarkar shocked by Diane Abbott’s comments

Editor of the Effective Govt Forum Tim Knox disagrees with the former head of the Civil Service Bob Kerslake.

The 'toxic legacy' of Dominic Raab's departure: Debate over effect of Deputy PM's departure on Civil Service
Sangita Myska soliloquizes on Stephen Lawrence's death.

'Equivalent to a modern day lynching': Sangita Myska soliloquizes on Stephen Lawrence's death
Just Stop Oil says jailing of protesters is "disgusting"

'They're political prisoners': Just Stop Oil spokesperson brands the jailing of activists 'disgusting'
Labour MP Andrew Gwynne tells Andrew Castle that a Labour government under Kier Starmer will be one of 'real integrity'.

Labour MP says government under Keir Starmer will be one of 'real integrity'

James O'Brien and Andrew Marr discuss Raab's resignation

"He was halfway out the window himself and then pushed": Andrew Marr and James O’Brien debate Raab’s resignation
'A good day for British democracy': James O'Brien tears into Dominic Raab following his resignation

'A good day for British democracy': James O'Brien tears into Dominic Raab following his resignation
Veteran’s Minister expects to end ex-armed forces homeless by January

Veterans Minister Johnny Mercer pledges to end ex-forces homelessness by 2024

The Transport Secretary was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Transport Secretary pledges 'robust' policing of London Marathon amid protest fears

Club entrepreneur says the Met are being "very narrow-minded" by calling for Gregg's late night license to be revoked

Economic adviser criticises 'narrow-minded' Met for fearing a 24-hour Greggs will worsen crime

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit